Hulu’s streaming documentary ‘Changing the Game’ examines the plight of transgender athletes.

Cover picture for the article“I am a man,” says Mack Beggs, a Texas wrestler, to open Changing the Game. “And I am the state champ of female high school wrestling.” He gulps, and the film sits uncomfortably in that silence before the title appears on screen. Director Michael Barnett, producers Alex Schmider and Clare Tucker, executive producer Chris Mosier (a trans duathlete on Team USA) and others had been at work on Changing the Game since 2017, slowly building up relationships with their athlete subjects. So they couldn’t have forseen that in 2021, as they prepare for the film’s wide streaming release, that transgender athletes would be mainstays of the U.

'Changing the Game' gives trans high-school athletes a forum to tell their stories

Young trans athletes provide the heart of "Changing the Game," but some of the most sobering commentary comes from their families, who freely acknowledge their ignorance about trans kids before having one. Landing amid politicization of the issue, this sensitively told Hulu documentary won't settle the debate, but it does put faces to those thrust into the center of it.
‘America’s Got Talent,’ TCM’s Star of the Month, Hulu’s ‘Changing the Game,’ ‘Haves and the Have Nots’ Final Season

The summer TV season is officially underway with the return of America’s Got Talent, which welcomes Simon Cowell back to the judges’ panel. TCM’s Star of the Month is the glamorous dancer Cyd Charisse, paired tonight with two of the greats: Fred Astaire and Gene Kelly. Hulu presents a documentary about transgender inclusion in sports.
In Changing The Game, Trans Athletes Remind Us Of The Actual Value Of Sports

On the first day of Pride Month, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed into law the so-called “Fairness in Women’s Sports Act,” a bill banning transgender women and girls from competing on sports teams aligned with their gender identity. But this one law is only the latest in a series of baseless, discriminatory attacks against trans youth in sports: In 2020, over two dozen states introduced legislation targeting trans athletes, and as of June 1, Florida is the seventh to pass such a law.
Andraya Yearwood ‘Changing the Game’ for Trans Athletes

High school track athlete Andraya Yearwood has become an inspiration to other Black transgender women and loves that she can compete as who she is in the new documentary “Changing the Game.”. Yearwood was often met by furious parents in the bleachers who threw hateful, transphobic comments her way while...
I'm a lifelong competitive athlete and a mom: Transgender athletes aren't a threat to women's sports

Policies at the Olympic level allowing transgender athletes to compete have been in place for years, and yet we have never seen a transgender woman in the Olympics. I can still feel the rough spots of asphalt underneath me, balanced on one knee, fingertips on the ground. I remained as still as possible, razor focused, ready to sprint. I was at the net, my gaze set on that white band at the top, not daring to look to my left as one of the world’s most celebrated tennis players, Chris Evert, served an ace.