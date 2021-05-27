Hulu’s streaming documentary ‘Changing the Game’ examines the plight of transgender athletes.
"I am a man," says Mack Beggs, a Texas wrestler, to open Changing the Game. "And I am the state champ of female high school wrestling." He gulps, and the film sits uncomfortably in that silence before the title appears on screen. Director Michael Barnett, producers Alex Schmider and Clare Tucker, executive producer Chris Mosier (a trans duathlete on Team USA) and others had been at work on Changing the Game since 2017, slowly building up relationships with their athlete subjects. So they couldn't have forseen that in 2021, as they prepare for the film's wide streaming release, that transgender athletes would be mainstays of the U.