This essay is part of the Brennan Center’s series examining the punitive excess that has come to define America’s criminal legal system. Other essays in this series have pointed out how sentencing laws and other criminal legal policies have created a system of mass incarceration resulting in more than 2.1 million people behind bars, almost 4.5 million people on probation and parole, and 70 million people with criminal convictions. What is far less well-known is how federal funding for law enforcement and prison construction has played a key role in creating today’s vast national carceral landscape. For more than half a century, federal dollars have incentivized and rewarded disproportionately punitive responses to crime.