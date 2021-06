After a 20-day span without a death due to COVID-19 occurring in the Laredo area, city and county officials have confirmed two deaths due to the virus in their Friday update. The deaths occurred within this week. On May 10, a man in his mid 50s died and on May 12, a man in his early 70s died due to the virus. With the deaths, 837 deaths due to the virus have now been recorded in the Laredo area since the start of the pandemic.