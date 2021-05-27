Cancel
Happy 50th Birthday Left Eye: The Best 90s Throwback Pics Of Lisa Lopes

By J. Bachelor
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBorn on May 27, 1971, Lisa “Left Eye” Lopes would have turned 50 years old today. Adored by fans across the globe, Left Eye was the most colorfully outspoken member of TLC, and today we take a quick look back at her iconic style that will forever be linked to 90s pop culture.

