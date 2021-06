Atlanta United 2 welcomed fans back to the Fifth-Third Bank Stadium Sunday afternoon with high hopes to repeat the same dominant performance they displayed in their 5-0 win over Tulsa. The team’s confidence was at an all-time high after the best start to the season in the team’s short history. Just two points behind conference-leading Tulsa, the 2s were looking for a win against a Memphis team with a lot of questions. Memphis was shut out in their only prior competitive match of the season against Birmingham Legion and was for some goals from their offense led by former 2s player and academy product Laurent Kissiedou and Dre Fortune, brother of Atlanta United Academy’s Ajani Fortune.