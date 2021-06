Raised in Huntington Beach, California, seventeen-year-old Nico Barilla is on the rise to the top. Taking on the stage name “ihatekaye,” the artist is quickly becoming a household name. Brand new to the scene, ihatekaye is already making noise with 20 thousand streams on Spotify within the first week of releasing his new single, “mad”. He is without a doubt one of the youngest and most refreshing new artists of his generation and his art and team are here to prove it.