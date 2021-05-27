Cancel
The GOP has further cemented itself as the Trumpublican Party | PennLive letters

By PennLive Letters to the Editor
 11 days ago
In the bizarre world of today’s politics, the threat to the Republicans winning back control of the U. S. House is not a hooligan former president and pathological liar who incited a murderous insurrection at the Capitol, but is the Honorable Wyoming Republican Liz Cheney, who had the audacity to recognize the rightful winner of the November 3 election and to hold accountable for the Capitol carnage the man who instigated it.

