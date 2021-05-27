The GOP has further cemented itself as the Trumpublican Party | PennLive letters
In the bizarre world of today’s politics, the threat to the Republicans winning back control of the U. S. House is not a hooligan former president and pathological liar who incited a murderous insurrection at the Capitol, but is the Honorable Wyoming Republican Liz Cheney, who had the audacity to recognize the rightful winner of the November 3 election and to hold accountable for the Capitol carnage the man who instigated it.www.pennlive.com