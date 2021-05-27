The GOP has further cemented itself as the Trumpublican Party | PennLive letters

Editor, Register-Mail: Hill Republicans are too afraid of their radicalized base to vote for a commission to thoroughly inspect the origins of the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. And some QAnon and white supremacist nutcases are actually wishing, hoping and working for (Yes, really) another civil war here. So perhaps you've wondered, as I have, “What do our troops think of Donald Trump?” The August 2020 Military Times poll answers that question: Based on 1,018 active-duty troops, surveyed in late July and early August, 49.9% had an unfavorable view of him, compared to about 38%, who had a favorable view. Questions in the poll had a margin of error of up to 2%.