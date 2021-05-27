Cancel
Minorities

Watch: Official Trailer for 'A Luv Tale'

By D'Shonda Brown
Essence
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new Essence Studios series distributed by BET Plus is coming our way and it’s definitely one to add to your watch list. Created and produced by Essence Studios head Sidra Smith, A Luv Tale follows the escapades and lives of a friendship between four lesbians of color in Harlem as they navigate through life, love, and sex.

Mc Lyte
Vanessa Williams
Swizz Beatz
Wyclef Jean
In the Heights, a new film, based on Lin Manuel Miranda's musical with the same name premiered at the Los Angeles Latino International Film Festival on 4 June after a year long delay. The movie, which was supposed to be released in June 2020, chose to postpone release until the pandemic situation had improved. The film, will hit theaters around the country on 11 June. The film follows the story of a young bodega owner, Usnavi de la Vega, in Washington Heights as he makes decisions on his future after choosing to close up shop.