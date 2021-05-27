Cancel
Indians' Bradley Zimmer: Recalled, starting

CBS Sports
 11 days ago

Zimmer has been recalled from Triple-A Columbus and is starting Thursday's game against the Tigers. Zimmer failed to break camp with the major-league club this year but will make his 2021 debut Thursday. The 28-year-old will start in center field and bat ninth against Detroit, although it's not yet clear whether he'll claim a consistent spot in the lineup going forward.

www.cbssports.com
