Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

Maple Leafs' John Tavares: Begins skating Thursday

CBS Sports
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTavares (concussion) took the ice for about 20 minutes ahead of Thursday's game-day skate, Kristen Shilton of TSN.ca reports. While Tavares remains out indefinitely as a result of his concussion and knee injury, the fact that he has begun skating is certainly a step in the right direction. With Nick Foligno (lower body) also sidelined, the Leafs have been forced to utilize Alex Kerfoot in Tavares' second-line center role. If the 30-year-old Tavares can return during the postseason, he should be a lock to reclaim his top-six spot in addition to rejoining the power play. As such, the Ontario native figures to be a top-end fantasy target once cleared to return.

www.cbssports.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Tavares
Person
Nick Foligno
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Concussion#Ontario#Maple Leafs#Tsn Ca Reports#Fantasy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NHL
NHL Teams
Toronto Maple Leafs
News Break
Hockey
News Break
Sports
Related
NHLpensionplanpuppets.com

Maple Leafs final grades are in

Way back in February, when we and the season were young, I did a very early grading on the Leafs. A lot has changed since then, and there are several significant members on the team who weren’t even part of our imaginations at that time. When I did this exercise...
NHLPosted by
FanSided

Montreal Canadiens: Joel Edmundson Fined For Tripping John Tavares

The Department of Player Safety strikes again. Joel Edmundson of the Montreal Canadiens has been fined $1000 dollars for an apparent “dangerous trip” involving John Tavares during last Saturday’s game versus the Toronto Maple Leafs. It took a while to figure out when this happened, but it was eventually claimed...
NHLCBS Sports

Maple Leafs' Ben Hutton: Absent from practice

Hutton missed practice Sunday, per David Alter of The Hockey News. As such, he is presumably dealing with an undisclosed injury. Hutton has been with the Maple Leafs since mid-April, appearing in four games and getting scratched for three others. Healthy scratches normally take the ice at practice, which suggests Hutton might be injured. Nonetheless, his five points in 38 games this year don't make him an attractive fantasy asset, so poolies won't be missing much if he sits out Game 1 against Montreal on Thursday.
NHLlastwordonsports.com

Toronto Maple Leafs X-Factors in the Playoffs

The Toronto Maple Leafs are heading into the playoffs as North Division leaders. They will be heavy favourites to start Round One against the Montreal Canadiens. Toronto currently holds the most promising roster they have put together in years. For this season to be considered a success, they will have to win multiple playoff rounds at the bare minimum. To do that, it will be key for these Toronto Maple Leafs X-factors to perform this postseason.
NHLCBS Sports

Maple Leafs' Scott Sabourin: Sent to AHL

Sabourin (undisclosed) has been loaned to AHL Toronto. Sabourin's still on LTIR, so perhaps he's being sent down for a quick conditioning stint ahead of the Maple Leafs' playoff run, which begins Thursday against the Canadiens.
NHLlastwordonsports.com

Ben Hutton Unavailable Indefinitely for Toronto Maple Leafs

Lefty defenceman Ben Hutton is unavailable for the Toronto Maple Leafs heading into the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Head coach Sheldon Keefe reported the news earlier today. A trade deadline acquisition for the Maple Leafs, Hutton was supposed to bolster the blue line. Splitting time between the minor leagues and the Anaheim Ducks for a majority of the season, Hutton struggled to find his game. Only registering five points through 34 games, with a plus/minus of -13, Hutton was absent on offence. His advanced statistics tell the same story – a 45.8% Corsi for, and a -4.8 relative Corsi. Producing similar numbers in the minor leagues, he was not the most productive player on the ice.
NHLmountainviewtoday.ca

Women's hockey star Danielle Goyette joins Wickenheiser on Toronto Maple Leafs staff

CALGARY — Canadian women's hockey veteran Danielle Goyette has been named director of player development for the NHL's Toronto Maple Leafs and their American Hockey League affiliate. The Hockey Hall of Famer, who won two Olympic gold medals and eight world championships with the national women's team, has been head...
NHLCBS Sports

Maple Leafs' Riley Nash: Full practice participant Sunday

Nash (knee) centered the third line at practice Sunday, James Mirtle of The Athletic reports. Nash remains on long-term injured reserve after having missed the last 18 games of the season, but it looks like he's ready to return for Game 1 against Montreal on Thursday. Interested fantasy managers should watch for his formal activation before rolling with him on their virtual squads.
NHLPosted by
FanSided

Toronto Maple Leafs Final Team Stats Reveal Many Surprises

The Toronto Maple Leafs 2021 season is finished and, as we await the start of the playoffs, I thought it would be fun to go through a bunch of team stats. Even though the Toronto Maple Leafs have been done for a few days now, please note that there are still two more games for the Canucks and Flames to play and that those may (but probably not) have an impact on the rankings listed below.
NHLNHL

Ehlers, Copp skate in non-contact jerseys as Jets prepare for Game 1

WINNIPEG - All season long, Winnipeg Jets head coach Paul Maurice has given as much detail as he possibly could when it came to the team's injuries. After the first practice of the Stanley Cup Playoffs though, that open book was closed up and shoved into a drawer. So the...
NHLCBS Sports

Maple Leafs' Zach Hyman: Practices on top line

Hyman (knee) practiced on the top line and first power-play unit Sunday, James Mirtle of The Athletic. Hyman missed the last 11 games of the season and is currently on long-term injured reserve, but this news bodes well for his chances to return for Game 1 on Thursday against Montreal. Before that happens, he'll need to be formally activated from IR, so look for that news later in the week.
NHLNHL

Malkin, Varlamov out for Game 1 between Penguins, Islanders

Center was game-time decision for Pittsburgh; Sorokin starts in goal for New York. Evgeni Malkin and Semyon Varlamov are out for Game 1 of the Stanley Cup First Round between the Pittsburgh Penguins and New York Islanders on Sunday. Malkin, the Penguins center, and Valamov, the Islanders goalie, each practiced...
NHLtheleafsnation.com

Maple Leafs regular season report cards

It was a regular season like no other as the seven Canadian clubs battled it out amongst themselves for North Division supremacy, with the Leafs coming out on top at the end of the 56 game schedule. The team as a whole had an incredible season – arguably the best in franchise history – and it came on the backs of some fantastic individual performances.
NHLpensionplanpuppets.com

Maple Leafs lose to Ottawa 4-3 in OT

Tonight, the 27th Battle of Ontario came to an end when the Toronto Maple Leafs defeated the Ottawa Senators for the final time in the 2020-21 NHL season. It was the return of Frederik Andersen to the Maple Leafs net, his first start since March 19th. Just in time to give himself an NHL test ahead of the playoffs. His teammates know it’s a big game for Freddie and make sure to keep the Tkachuk away.
NHLNHL

Hellebuyck, Jets confident heading into series with Oilers

WINNIPEG - Connor Hellebuyck's confidence has always been a key part of his success between the pipes, and that hasn't dwindled one bit ahead of the 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs. The 27-year-old has a lot to be confident about. The reigning Vezina Trophy winner had two shutouts in his final four starts of the season (his total of five shutouts is tied with Tampa Bay's Andrei Vasilevskiy for fourth most in the NHL).
NHLlastwordonsports.com

Why the Colorado Avalanche Stanley Cup Chances Are Excellent

It’s that time of year that hockey fans live for… the Stanley Cup Playoffs. So what are the Colorado Avalanche Stanley Cup chances going into this postseason? Excellent. They are the winners of the Presidents’ Trophy who finished the 2020-21 campaign with 82 points equaling the Vegas Golden Knights. The Avs won the top spot by grabbing the head-to-head competition between the two teams 4-3. The Avalanche nosed out the Golden Knights in a 2-1 game played on May 10th. It was that close.