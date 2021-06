Takeaways from the Indians’ 3-2 victory May 11 at Progressive Field:. • It was good for more than one reason Shane Bieber was on the mound for the Indians. Aside from the simple fact he is the Indians' best pitcher, a noisy portion of the patrons at Progressive Field on May 11 were Cubs fans. Remember how loud they were in Games 6 and 7 of the 2016 World Series at Progressive Field? It wasn’t nearly that loud, but even when he wasn’t his best, Bieber kept them muzzled.