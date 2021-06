Fifty-four holes at the Memorial Tournament was seemingly too many, but then 72 was not quite enough. After Jon Rahm was running away with the tournament following Round 3, he had to withdraw following a positive COVID-19 test, which left Collin Morikawa and Patrick Cantlay tied for the lead after thinking they were six strokes down before the Rahm WD. They remained tied after Sunday's finale before Cantlay clipped Morikawa by making par on No. 18 on the only playoff hole.