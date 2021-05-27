Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Stocks rise as the economy shows more signs of improvement

By ELAINE KURTENBACH
Posted by 
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 17 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nMS88_0aDQCRib00

BANGKOK — (AP) — Asian shares rose Friday, powered by encouraging signs that the U.S. economic recovery from the pandemic is gaining momentum.

President Joe Biden's proposal fo r a $6 trillion budget boosted buying of shares likely to benefit from heavy government spending.

Tokyo's Nikkei 225 index climbed 2.2% and other regional benchmarks all were higher.

Shares in Chinese online retail giant JD.com Inc.’s logistics arm rose 14% on their first trading day in Hong Kong after JD Logistics raised 24 billion Hong Kong dollars ($3.1 billion) by selling a portion of the unit to outside investors.

It is the latest technology company to list in the semi-autonomous Chinese city as Beijing ups scrutiny of the industry. grows over the technology sector in Beijing. Its IPO was the second largest for the market this year after short video firm Kuaishou raised $5.3 billion.

Markets were lifted by mostly positive reports Thursday. The number of Americans who filed for unemployment benefits fell yet again to a pandemic low of 406,000. Workers are heading back into the active labor force as states, all of them controlled by Republicans, cut $300-a-week jobless benefits that were part of the latest economic recovery package.

Although the Commerce Department reported that sales of durable goods fell 1.3%, it also released updated data showing the U.S. economy grew at a 6.4% annual rate in the first quarter as growing numbers of people got vaccinated, allowing the economy to shift back toward normal activity.

The positive open “follows optimism around U.S. economic data boosting the recovery theme and may potentially spur some catch-up growth in Asia indexes, considering that they have been lagging," Jun Rong Yeap of IG said in a commentary.

Tokyo added 636 points to 29,185.34 while the Hang Seng in Hong Kong advanced 0.6% to 29,305.44. In Seoul, the Kospi jumped 0.9% to 3,194.33. The Shanghai Composite index was flat at 3,609.03 and Sydney's S&P/ASX 200 added 1.2% to 7,179.20.

On Thursday, the S&P 500 rose 0.1% to 4,200.88. It was on track for a gain this week of about 1%. It hit an all-time high on May 7th but then fell for two straight weeks.

Industrial and financial stocks were among the biggest gainers. General Electric jumped 7.1% for the biggest gain in the S&P 500, while Boeing rose 3.9% and JPMorgan Chase added 1.6%. Those gains were tempered largely by slide in technology companies. Health care and household goods makers also lagged the broader market. Treasury yields and energy prices rose.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.4% to 34,464.64. The slide in technology stocks left the Nasdaq essentially flat. It slipped less than 0.1% to 13,736.28.

In another signal that investors were confident about the economy going forward, the Russell 2000 index of smaller stocks fared better than the broader market, picking up 1.1% to 2,273.07.

Online medical scrubs seller Figs surged 36.5% in its stock market debut, valuing the 8-year old company at $4.8 billion.

As they keep an eye on inflation, investors are looking ahead to Friday's release of the Commerce Department's personal consumption expenditures index, more commonly referred to as PCE. The Federal Reserve, whose job is to monitor and control inflation to the extent it can, relies on PCE data more than the better known consumer price index, or CPI, when making policy decisions.

Analysts have said they believe price increases are mainly due to the rebound from the slump brought on by the pandemic. Should they persist, the worry is that the Fed will tighten policy and raise interest rates to try to cool it.

Bond yields have nudged upward this week. The 10-year U.S. Treasury note was trading at a yield of 1.62% on Friday, up from 1.57% on Wednesday. But it has remained around that level for the last two weeks.

In other trading, U.S. benchmark crude oil gained 33 cents to $67.18 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It picked up 64 cents to $66.85 on Thursday. Brent crude, the international pricing standard, rose 28 cents to $69.48 per barrel.

The dollar rose to 109.84 Japanese yen from 109.83 yen late Thursday. The euro slipped to $1.2190 from $1.2196.

___

AP Business writers Alex Veiga and Damian J. Troise contributed.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
34K+
Followers
53K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Technology Stocks#U S Economy#Growth Stocks#Growth Rates#Chinese Stocks#Ap#Asian#Jd Com Inc#Jd Logistics#Americans#Republicans#Ig#The Hang Seng#Kospi#S P#General Electric#Boeing#Jpmorgan Chase#Nasdaq#The Commerce Department
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Economy
Place
Beijing, CN
News Break
Stock Market
News Break
Markets
Place
Sydney
Place
Tokyo, JP
News Break
U.S. Stocks
Country
China
News Break
Business
News Break
Unemployment Benefits
Related
Businessinvesting.com

Gold And Silver Rise As More Investors Aren't Buying The Fed's Messages

As inflation continues to heat up, gold and silver markets are once again on the verge of breaking out. On Thursday, the Bureau of Labor Statistics released the much-anticipated Consumer Price Index data. The CPI came in at a full 5.0% year-over-year through May. The so-called “core” rate, which excludes...
Stocks985theriver.com

World stocks near record high as investors await dovish Fed act

TOKYO (Reuters) – Global shares held firm near record highs on Monday while U.S. bond yields flirted with three-month lows as investors expect the Federal Reserve to stick to its dovish mantra later this week. Japan’s Nikkei rose 0.35% while MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down...
StocksDailyFx

Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, S&P 500 Forecasts for the Week Ahead

The Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100 and S&P 500 await much needed insight from the Federal Reserve on the central bank’s planned policy path given recent economic data releases. Seasonal headwinds have worked to trample volume and volatility which has crippled price action. Dow Jones Nasdaq 100, S&P 500 Forecasts for...
StocksWoonsocket Call

Stock Market & Economy Recap - Saturday, June 12

The S&P 500 earnings per share increased to $191.93 this week. The forward EPS is now +20.7% year-to-date. All but three S&P 500 companies have now reported Q1 earnings. Q1 was another record quarter.
MarketsDailyFx

Weekly Fundamental US Dollar Forecast: Here Comes Taper Talk

US Treasury yields have dropped to multi-month lows, and with inflation expectations still elevated, the erosion of US real yields stands to be a negative influence on US Dollar price action – like it was for much of 2020. The June Federal Reserve meeting is likely to formally kickoff taper...
BusinessDailyFx

Gold Price Outlook Hinges on Updated Fed Interest Rate Dot Plot

The price of gold pares the advance following the update to the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) as the 10-Year US Treasury yield bounces back from a fresh monthly low (1.43%), and the Federal Reserve interest rate decision is likely to sway the near-term outlook for bullion as the central bank is slated to update the Summary of Economic Projections (SEP).
BusinessDailyFx

Inflation (CPI), The Fed & ECB – FinTwit Trends to Watch

Rates markets an indication for next weeks Fed meeting?. Unsurprising inflation data sets up speculative talks for next week. Inflation was the talk of the week with actual figures coming in above estimates (see economic calendar below). The recent hype about soaring inflation strangely had minimal impact on financial markets with volatility remaining fairly passive. Many analysts who agree with the “transitory” standpoint by the Fed can find solace in the fact that while inflation numbers are high, the major contributors are a handful of products such as lumber and automobiles.
BusinessNBC Philadelphia

10-Year Treasury Yield Falls to 3-Month Low of 1.43% Despite Inflation Fears

Treasury yields held steady near recent lows on Friday morning as investors shrugged off the 5% annual jump in inflation reported in the previous session and appeared to buy the Federal Reserve's argument that the price increases will be temporary. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note was unchanged...
Businesstheedgemarkets.com

Asia's currencies rise with US inflation concerns out of the way

BENGALURU/SINGAPORE (June 11): Indonesia's rupiah led gains across Asia's risk-sensitive currencies on Friday, with bond yields at four-month lows, after U.S. inflation data was enough to convince investors price rises may be transitory and not affect U.S. monetary stimulus for now. South Korea's won and Taiwan's dollar also gained around...
StocksMinot Daily News

US stocks end higher, erasing weekly loss for the S&P 500

(AP) — Health care and technology companies helped drive stocks higher Thursday, bringing the S&P 500 index to a record high and out of the red for the week. The benchmark index rose 0.5%, and is on track for its third straight weekly gain. Bond yields initially rose, then mostly fell after a much-anticipated report showing a big jump in inflation last month.
StocksShareCast

Europe close: Stocks end at record highs going into US Fed meeting

European shares hit record highs on Friday buoyed by the European Central Bank's decision the day before to increase its pace of asset purchases despite rising inflation. Investor sentiment was also helped by data showing a modest retreat in inflation expectations in the States, although traders on Wall Street were already looking out to the Federal Reserve's interest rate decision scheduled for the following week.
Businessinvesting.com

U.S. Dollar Soars As Investors Look To FOMC

The U.S. dollar ended the week higher against all of the major currencies with today’s rally, a delayed reaction to Thursday’s inflation report. Stronger-than-expected consumer confidence also helped to boost demand for U.S. dollars ahead of next week’s Federal Reserve monetary policy announcement. U.S. policy-makers have insisted that the increase in inflation is transitory, with disappointing consumer spending and labor market numbers discouraging taper talk next week.
Businessnorthwestgeorgianews.com

US inflation expectations build in June survey of economists

Economists’ inflation expectations keep rising as a variety of key metrics underscore building price pressures. Forecasters raised their estimates for the consumer price index and for a key inflation gauge favored by the Federal Reserve, known as the personal consumption expenditures price index, every quarter through the first half of next year, according to the latest monthly survey of economists by Bloomberg.