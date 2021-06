Baseball, Andy Rodriguez also deserted the United States: he is the fourth Cuban team الفريق. A fourth member of the Cuban baseball team decides to defect And stay in Florida after the Americas Championships before the Olympics. It is located around Andy RodriguezHe plays in the J-League and is considered an emerging talent in Cuban baseball. In recent days, they decided to dismiss other players and the psychologist for the Cuban delegation. 22 years “He decided to violate his contract with the Fukuoka Softbank Hawks of the Japan Professional League, the country to which he was supposed to travel today from the United States.The Cuban Baseball Federation (FCB) reports in a statement.