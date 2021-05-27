Cancel
Capital Calls: Reclusive Australia’s reckoning draws nearer

By Reuters
Concise insights on global finance.

-----------------------------------------------

BORDER PATROL. Isolation is starting to work against Australia. Its zero-tolerance approach to Covid-19 is putting the state of Victoria, where Melbourne is located, back into a week-long lockdown read more after a fresh outbreak. A five-day closure in February cost businesses more than an estimated A$1 billion ($774 million). This freeze could be more painful, given the government has started cutting back financial support.

The revived contagion puts the spotlight on the country’s slow vaccine rollout and on Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s willingness to keep borders closed read more through mid-2022. Low case numbers have contributed to a relaxed attitude toward jabs by many citizens. Fewer than 2% of Australians have been fully inoculated so far.

But this hermetic border seal is starting to worry boardrooms. Supermarket chain Coles (COL.AX) has warned about how low immigration read more would hurt sales, and on Thursday fruit grower Costa’s (CGC.AX) shares tumbled 24% after it said virus restrictions and labour shortages would create challenges. The day of reckoning for Australian reclusiveness is drawing nearer. (By Jeffrey Goldfarb)

LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - Concise insights on global finance. HARD TO KILL. If only Bayer’s lawyers were as successful in tackling unwanted problems as its Roundup weedkiller. Shares in the 51 billion euro German group fell 5% on Thursday after a U.S. judge threw out its plans for handling future cancer litigation surrounding the product. Bayer said it would not increase here the $2 billion already set aside for potential new claims. But shareholders looking for concrete legal alternatives might be disappointed.