Year-Round Funding Help for Local Outdoor Recreation

This is a sad truth to admit - but I never enjoyed a beverage at KettleHouse Brewing's northside location before they closed earlier this year. I know, I know.....I kind of dropped the ball on that one. I thought it was one of the cooler buildings when I moved to Missoula and I loved how you were able to drive right underneath it. I briefly went inside once when a friend was in town but we were in search of a meal. Since they didn't serve food, we left and I swore I would return one day. Many around Missoula were bummed to see the news when KettleHouse announced they would be closing the taproom because of effects from the pandemic. Most were probably saddened by the news because they loved the place. For me, it was because I didn't even get to check it out.