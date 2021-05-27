Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chicago, IL

The City of Joliet is pleased to announce the addition of Eva-Marie Tropper as the new Director of Community Development

Posted by 
Joliet, Illinois
Joliet, Illinois
 17 days ago

The City of Joliet is pleased to announce the addition of Ms. Eva-Marie Tropper as the new Director of Community Development effective Tuesday, June 1, 2021.

Some of Eva-Marie’s previous roles include planning positions with the cities of Naperville, Orland Park and most recently, the City of Chicago. Ms. Tropper also served as a Project Manager in the Department of Planning and Development, Special Projects & Operations in the Commissioner’s Office of the Department of Planning & Development, and a Strategic Advisor for Policy, Research & Development in the Commissioner’s Office of the Department of Housing with the City of Chicago.

Ms. Tropper holds a Bachelor of Arts with Honors in Urban and Economic Geography, a Master of Science in Planning with a Specialization in Urban and Regional Planning and is receiving her MBA specializing in Corporate Strategy and Execution from the University of Notre Dame the week of June 7th.

Originally from the city of Toronto, Canada, Eva-Marie’s personal interests involve culture and place and philanthropy, ice hockey (her son plays), and she also founded a non-profit organization in Chicago committed to serving 150,000+ girls aged 6-18 in 350 cities across the United States and Canada with a mission to inspire and empower girls to be strong, smart, and bold.

Please join me in welcoming Ms. Eva-Marie Tropper to the City of Joliet and wish her well in her new role.

James V. Capparelli

City Manager

The City of Joliet is the third largest city in the state of Illinois and home to over 149,000 residents. Joliet sits 35 miles southwest of Chicago and is easily accessible by auto, train and bus; making it the perfect place to live, work and play. Joliet is constantly striving to promote growth and diversity. For more information on Joliet visit www.joliet.gov or call 815-724-4000. The City of Joliet’s Media Releases are always available on our website.

Joliet, Illinois

Joliet, Illinois

8
Followers
104
Post
34
Views
ABOUT

Joliet is a city in Will and Kendall Counties in the U.S. state of Illinois, 30 miles southwest of Chicago. It is the county seat of Will County. At the 2010 census, the city was the fourth-largest in Illinois, with a population of 147,433.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Joliet, IL
Government
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Government
City
Orland Park, IL
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Government
City
Joliet, IL
City
Naperville, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Community Development#Community Manager#Strategic Planning#Project Manager#Community Planning#Research Development#Ms Eva Marie Tropper#Ms Tropper#Joliet Visit#Regional Planning#Master#Arts#Urban#Honors#Economic Geography#Canada#Toronto
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Philanthropy
News Break
Science
News Break
Politics
News Break
Housing
Related
Chicago, ILrejournals.com

Wright Heerema Architects complete new office buildout in Old Post Office

Wright Heerema Architects, the Chicago-based architectural and interior design firm, recently completed work on a new office suite in Chicago’s historic Old Post Office for the Chicago Metropolitan Agency for Planning (CMAP), the regional organization responsible for seven Northeastern Illinois counties’ plans. The 37,400-square-foot fourth floor suite at 433 W. Van Buren Street incorporates modern office elements while blending with the historic features of the space, providing the agency with a more open and collaborative workspace.
Chicago, ILrejournals.com

Habitat Company awarded management contract for Sandburg Village condos

The Habitat Company, a leading U.S. multifamily developer and property manager, announced today the firm has been awarded property management of Carl Sandburg Village Condominium Association No. 1 in Chicago. The Habitat Company assumed management responsibilities of the building’s 567 units on May 1, 2021. The addition of Carl Sandburg Village Condominium Association No. 1 to Habitat’s property management portfolio underscores the firm’s consistent growth over the past year. In fact, Habitat has experienced an increase of more than 1,500 condominium units under its management in 2021 alone.
Barrington, ILChicago Tribune

Darch, trustees sworn in to new terms on Barrington Village Board

Karen Darch was recently sworn in to a fifth term as Barrington village president, and the oath of office was also administered to reelected Village Clerk Tony Ciganetk, and trustees Todd Sholeen, Jennifer Wondrasek and Mike Moran. The five of them ran unopposed in the April 6 election as team...
Chicago, ILrejournals.com

McHugh Construction finishes interior renovations of Prairie Shores apartments

James McHugh Construction Co., one of the country’s largest commercial contractors with a concentration in multifamily work, along with its joint venture partner Crea Construction, a minority- and woman-owned general contracting firm, announced they have completed interior renovations to more than 150 units at Prairie Shores, a five-tower apartment complex in Chicago’s Bronzeville neighborhood. Located on 20 acres at 2801-3001 S. Martin Luther King Drive, Prairie Shores is just south of McCormick Place and west of Lake Shore Drive and 31st Street Beach. With 1,675 total units, Prairie Shores is one of the largest rental communities south of the Loop.
Illinois Statetheintelligencer.com

Big-city allure leaving rural deserts for lawyers

SPRINGFIELD — The ratio between private practice attorneys and the general population is so low that it has pushed the Illinois State Bar Association to create a program to entice newly graduated law students to seek employment in more rural areas of Illinois. The Rural Practice Fellowship Program has been...
Illinois Statewnns.com

Illinois To End Eviction Moratorium, Launches New Pandemic Rent Relief Program

Illinois’s long moratorium that has prevented landlords from evicting tenants for non-payment of rent during the pandemic will be coming to an end in August. Governor JB Pritzker says the moratorium will be “phased out” over the next several months, with more details to follow. He made the announcement as he unveiled a new $1.5 billion rent relief program to help people catch up on the rent they owe. The program offers one-time grants of up to $25,000, payable directly to landlords. Applicants must show that their financial hardship is directly related to the pandemic and meet other eligibility requirements.
Illinois Statepontiacdailyleader.com

Weekend numbers indicate Illinois moving closer to Phase 5

It should not take long to see how well the residents of Illinois have reacted to the bridging process as the state moves closer to Phase 5. It is likely there should be data provided by the end week in the form of new cases being reported. If the trend...
Chicago, ILKankakee Daily Journal

Pritzker signs rental assistance bill, says he will ‘phase out’ eviction moratorium by August

SPRINGFIELD - Gov. JB Pritzker announced Monday the state will plan to “phase out” its moratorium on pandemic-related evictions by August and launched a new program to provide assistance to renters and homeowners financially impacted by COVID-19. The announcement regarding the planned end of the eviction moratorium came as Pritzker signed House Bill 2877, a bill that expands the Illinois Rental Payment Program to a total of $1.5 billion, and requires the sealing of eviction records filed due to financial hardship through August of 2022.
Naperville, ILnapervilleparks.org

Frontier Kite Fly Set for Sunday, June 6

The steady winds at Frontier Sports Complex on Naperville’s south side provide the perfect atmosphere for kite flying. On Sunday, June 6 from 1:00-4:00 p.m., kite experts from Chicago Kite will bring an amazing fleet of kites—some 90 feet long—to dazzle and inspire participants in the Naperville Park District’s Frontier Kite Fly, presented by The Branch. Participants also can enjoy flying kites at this free event, either by bringing their own kites or purchasing them onsite from Chicago Kite.
Oak Brook, ILPosted by
Daily Herald

'Michaelangelo's Sistine Chapel' exhibit tours to Oak Brook

Art, faith and commerce all combine in "Michaelangelo's Sistine Chapel: The Exhibition," which opens Wednesday at Oakbrook Center. Shoppers who may have previously visited the Sears in the Oak Brook shopping mall can now instead marvel at reproductions of 33 Biblical story frescos created during the height of the Italian Renaissance.
Illinois Stateleisuregrouptravel.com

Enjoy Diverse Attractions Along Illinois’ Waterways

From scenic cruises to charming downtown districts, these three Illinois regions offer plentiful activities for visitors. While they all offer distinct personalities and attractions, the three regions of Great Rivers & Routes, Illinois’ Heritage Corridor and the Quad Cities are all defined by the mighty Midwestern Rivers that pass through them. All three areas offer beautiful state parks, delicious food and engaging museums that enlighten visitors about Illinois’ natural history, Native American heritage and innovative small businesses. Whether you seek a brisk hike or a leisurely afternoon of shopping, these three DMOs showcase the best of what Illinois has to offer.
Cook County, ILPosted by
Daily Herald

Cook County approves tax break for Elk Grove business

The Cook County Board last week approved a 6b tax incentive Pisco USA Inc., 1180 Pratt Blvd. in Elk Grove Village. The applicant will occupy the industrial site for warehousing, manufacturing and distribution of pneumatic products. It allows the property to be assessed at lower levels over the course of a dozen years.