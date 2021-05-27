Cancel
Pennsylvania State

“Whichever comes first:” Pennsylvania just updated its masking guidelines

By WPXI.com News Staff
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3osAyq_0aDQC5d600

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Department of Health Acting Secretary Alison Beam announced Thursday that the commonwealth’s mask order will be lifted by June 28.

“After reviewing the vaccination data for people 18 and over and discussing it with the COVID-19 Vaccine Legislative Task Force, we have determined that the commonwealth’s mask order can be lifted on June 28 or when 70 percent of adults get their second dose, whichever comes first,” Acting Secretary Beam said. “Pennsylvanians are realizing that they have the power to stop COVID-19 and they are stepping up to get vaccinated.”

Pennsylvania hit a milestone Wednesday with 70% of adults receiving at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

To date, 52.7 percent of the 18 and older population are fully vaccinated. According to the CDC, 97.7 percent of Pennsylvanians over 65 have received at least one dose of vaccine.

[ These are the COVID-19 mitigation orders changing in Pennsylvania ]

All Pennsylvanians age 12 and older are eligible to schedule a COVID-19 vaccine. People can find vaccination locations near them using Vaccines.gov, also known as Vaccine Finder.

All mitigation efforts, except the masking order, will be lifted on Memorial Day.

THIS is the state’s original order outlining the COVID-19 mitigation measures.

