Race fans get ready, this weekend the Grand Prix of Karting is back and it's bigger and better than ever before. After being cancelled last year due to COVID 19, its back this weekend and bigger than ever. This year’s Grand Marshall is two-time Indie Car Champion Al Unser, Jr. Unser is one of the all-time top IndyCar drivers, and a member of one of racings royal families. His driving career spanned more than two decades, he's the son of Al Unser Sr. and nephew of the late Bobby Unser. That alone is enough to head to South Park this weekend, but of course there is a TON of racing too.