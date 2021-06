Seven St. Thomas students, representing two teams, are advancing to the Fowler Global Social Innovation Challenge (Fowler GSIC) Global Finals after successfully competing in the second annual Fowler GSIC held at St. Thomas in April. To compete in Fowler GSIC, student teams identify a social or environmental problem of their choice then propose an innovative solution to their chosen problem. The two top St. Thomas teams, Auris AI and LABLE, both sought to empower individuals – clinicians and people living with disabilities, respectively. There were six teams in all, with 16 students representing 15 majors across the university.