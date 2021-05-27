Larry Magid: New tools to read, create PDFs, e-sign documents

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements. - Advertisement - That of capturing screens has become a national sport thanks to smartphones. Now, practically any user knows by heart what is the combination of buttons to take asnapshot of what we see on the screen, in case we want to save in the photo library an indelible memory of a comment that someone has left us on WhatsApp, for example. So it is normal that some applications offer us the possibility of obtaining them to share them quickly, as Apple did some time ago when completely revamping the way to immortalize, for example, web pages. Now, Google adds improvements and extra functions but without reaching the refinement that we have in iOS, which we do not rule out that it will arrive in future updates of Chrome. New capture tools What Google has decided to introduce in Chrome 91 is nothing more than a complete capture tool that will allow us to send only what we want, without having to attach everything that covers the mobile screen. Thus, with this new menu, it will be possible to cut, expand, tilt, draw or point freehand any message that we deem appropriate before sending it to another application. It is, therefore, an update that adds small doses of an image editor and joins them with other more elementary editing. In addition, once we have sent that capture by WhatsApp or another application, we can delete it so that it does not even reach the photo gallery. As you can see, a whole compendium of tools that, it must be said, were already present in many of those capture utilities developed by certain manufacturers such as Samsung, for example. These changes will come, as we have told you, through Chrome 91 and have already been seen in some beta builds for Android. Anyway, if you want to try this feature while it officially arrives, you have a flag handy to activate them. Write “chrome: // flags / # chrome-share-screenshot” and you can take a look at all the news that it brings and that only in the scribble, draw and point tool, it comes with 18 colors and up to six stroke sizes with those to draw. The latest version of Chrome available officially is 90, of which we already told you some of its most important news last week.