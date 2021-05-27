Cancel
Kentucky State

Record nominations to the 2021 Kentucky Sire Stakes programs

By from the Kentucky Harness Association
 14 days ago

Lexington, KY — Record nominations to the Kentucky Sire Stakes programs point to an exciting 2021 racing season. “The enhancements to the KYSS Championship Series, Commonwealth Series and Kentucky Proud Series announced last fall have clearly excited owners and trainers. The added leg to both the Championship Series and Commonwealth Series, along with the increased purses for the Kentucky Proud Series, has resulted in a record number of nominations to our program,” said Bob Brady, Kentucky Harness Association President.

