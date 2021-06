More than 123 million people in the U.S. are fully vaccinated against COVID, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and that means people are becoming more and more hopeful that the pandemic will soon come to an end. But there are still some causes for concern in regards to the virus, including the increased attention on COVID cases among those who are fully vaccinated, known in the medical community as "breakthrough infections." But not all COVID cases are created equal, it turns out. In a May 16 interview on CBS's Face the Nation, White House chief COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, revealed the key difference between vaccinated people who get COVID and unvaccinated people with the virus.