We love watermelon in my house. And we can eat a lot of it. But after a couple of days of watermelon for breakfast, lunch and snack, the kids tire of it and I'm left with half a watermelon. I had this salad one year on vacation and we tried our best to copy it when we got home. I love the combination of the sweet watermelon and salty feta cheese. It's a familiar combination for me. I grew up sprinkling salt on my watermelon.