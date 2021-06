The good news for the economy is that by the end of May 2021, over 40% of the U.S. population had been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, which has been accompanied by a surge in demand for everything from homes and new automobiles, to airline tickets and live events. The bad news, while temporary, is that a giant economy waking up from a historic, year-long-plus slumber is going to do so unevenly, which means challenges for supply chains, labor market shortages and higher inflation through the rest of the year.