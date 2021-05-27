Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Currencies

How to Prepare for the Next Bitcoin Crash

By Mallika Mitra
Posted by 
Money
Money
 11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VeRdd_0aDQAzSl00
Jose Velez / Money

If you thought you could handle market volatility, Bitcoin’s dizzying ups and downs are something else.

The largest cryptocurrency’s price hit a record high of more than $63,000 per coin in April, when the IPO of crypto exchange Coinbase helped catch the public’s attention. But the rally didn’t last long: Bitcoin’s price quickly dropped back down to around $30,000 in May. Two potential reasons: Electric vehicle company Tesla backtracked on a promise to accept Bitcoin as payment, and the Chinese government cracked down on crypto. Yet another promising tweet from Tesla CEO Elon Musk sent the price crawling back up to around $40,000 in late May.

It’s hard to keep up. Cryptocurrencies’ prices are fickle, to say the least — just look at Musk’s Saturday Night Live hosting gig that sent Dogecoin plunging 30%.

So when can Bitcoin investors take a breather? If you’re watching daily price moves, probably not anytime soon. But here’s what to know about Bitcoin’s volatility and how to handle it.

Build your ultimate crypto portfolio.

BlockFi provides investors, from beginners to experts, with a comprehensive crypto trading experience, on a powerful yet user-friendly platform. Start investing today by clicking on your state!

Why does Bitcoin’s price drop so fast?

Volatility is nothing new to Wall Street. But when a price can jump

in one month or lose half its value in just two days, it may make you wonder what’s driving these huge swings.

Of course stocks can also be volatile, but their value is tied to something somewhat concrete: how a company will do in the future. There are ways to check up on how the company is doing, like studying quarterly earnings reports or checking to see how well a company’s products are selling in stores.

Gold is different. Sure, gold has some value from its use in producing jewelry and electronics, but mostly its value is derived from the expectation that you’ll be able to sell it in the future. In this sense, Bitcoin is more like gold, says Hanna Halaburda, an associate professor at NYU Stern School of Business: people buy it because they think the price will increase in the future. But that makes it a speculative asset and more susceptible to volatility since something as small as a skeptical tweet can lead to doubt and maybe spark a selling frenzy.

“You only chase expectations,” Halaburda says. “This is just holding a crystal ball and trying to figure out what the future will bring.”

Bitcoin is also still pretty new, having only been around since 2009. The market is still searching for an equilibrium price; some people think the cryptocurrency is underpriced, some think it’s overpriced. (When Americans were legally allowed to start owning gold in the 1970s, gold’s price was also highly volatile.)

Keep in mind that stock market crashes tend to be preceded by periods of extreme volatility, which is why Wall Street calls the Cboe Volatility Index (VIX) a “fear gauge,” thinking that the ups and downs can tell us whether there is negative sentiment across the market. Volatility doesn’t always lead to a market crash — and it’s not clear if the dynamics are different when it comes to cryptocurrency — but it’s something for investors to keep in mind when determining how much of their portfolio to allocate to Bitcoin.

Ad

Want to see your investments grow? Robo-advisors can make it happen.

If you have ambitious goals with your investments but need to be smart about the risks, a robo-adviser can make practical recommendations. To find out more, click below.

Invest for the long term

The best way to handle Bitcoin’s massive volatility is probably to ignore it. Easier said than done, but looking at Bitcoin similarly to how you would stocks or bonds can help ensure you won’t blow a bunch of money on a risky investment.

“If you’re committed to crypto in your portfolio, then treat it the same way you would treat a long-term investment, don’t treat it as a fad investment,” says Anjali Jariwala, certified financial planner and founder of FIT Advisors.

Treating it as a fad investment, like the meme stocks that had Wall Street frenzied earlier this year, is how you’ll likely lose money, since you’d be trying to time the market for an asset that is especially hard to time, she adds. But if you’re planning to hang on to your investment for more than a few weeks, months or even years, the dips here and there don’t matter as much.

Ad

Join BlockFi and gain the tools and confidence to start trading cryptocurrencies, stocks and other top markets.

Open an interest account with up to 8.6 % APY, trade currencies, or borrow money without selling your assets.

How to fit Bitcoin into your portfolio

A disciplined approach will be key to surviving the next cryptocurrency crash. One popular move is dollar-cost-averaging (investing a fixed amount of money regularly as opposed to making your whole investment all at once). Say you have $5,000 set aside for risky investments, maybe you add $100 per week to your crypto holding, trickling your money in over the course of a year. One thing to remember: Experts recommend only allocating 2% to 3% — definitely no more than 5% — of your total portfolio to risky investments like cryptocurrency, options trading or individual stocks.

Some professional active traders also use a technique called range trading, which requires picking a range at which they’ll buy and sell a stock over a period of time. The method allows you to limit total exposure by taking gains and “playing with house money” — your previous investing profit — when the market dips, says Jay Hatfield, chief executive of Infrastructure Capital Management. It could be useful for Bitcoin investors, he adds. Following the exact rules of range trading may require more time than you’re willing to spend watching prices if investing isn’t your full-time job — and besides, Money doesn’t tend to recommend active investing for everyday investors — but there are lessons from this technique you can use to minimize risk.

Say you bought $500 worth of Bitcoin. If the price jumps, consider taking out at least your $500, and if the price keeps accelerating, maybe sell half of your holding. That will give you a cushion in case catastrophe strikes, since you’ll hold on to at least your original investment.

“It’s very, very hard to make up for very, very high losses,” Hatfield says. “This kind of risk management where you limit the size and take profits can be effective to avoid huge losses.”

Resources Download Money’s 21 Smartest Money Moves for 2021

Fine tune your financial life this year with Money’s expert advice on investing, retirement, building credit, and more. It even comes with a handy checklist. Best of all? It costs you nothing.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3D6pSQ_0aDQAzSl00

Is It Too Late to Invest in Cryptocurrency?

Money

Money

5K+
Followers
616
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

A personal finance publication since 1972, Money is a digital destination to help guide people to financial victories through up-to-date information, education, and tools.

 https://money.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Earnings Reports#Ipo#Options Trading#Stocks#Market Volatility#Stock Trading#Crypto Exchange Coinbase#Chinese#Americans#Cboe#Fit#Apy#Electric#Bitcoin Investors#Crash#Cryptocurrency#Trading Cryptocurrencies#Stock Market Crashes#Trade Currencies#Payment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Bitcoin
News Break
Currencies
News Break
Economy
News Break
Crypto
News Break
Markets
News Break
Tesla
Related
MarketsPosted by
Money

Robinhood IPO: What to Know Before Investing

Robinhood transformed the stock market for many everyday traders, popularizing zero-commission trades and making day trading and cryptocurrency a suddenly hip hobby for millions of Americans. In recent years, the trading app has seen tremendous growth and become a significant part of the investing news cycle. But the favorite of young investors has also faced its fair share of criticism, from how the company makes money to how it’s made investing akin to gaming.
MarketsPosted by
Money

Is It Too Late to Invest in Cryptocurrency?

The cryptocurrency hype seemed nearly unstoppable — until now. Bitcoin’s price nosedived after the Chinese government said on Tuesday that the country’s financial institutions and payment companies won’t be allowed to provide services related to cryptocurrency transactions. The crypto’s price, which hit an all-time high above $63,000 per coin in April, plummeted as low as $30,000 this week and now sits around $40,000 on Thursday. The sell-off extended to altcoins: Ethereum and Dogecoin’s prices tanked more than 30%. This follows a price slide last week, when Tesla reversed its decision to accept Bitcoin as payment.
Stocksbeincrypto.com

Bitcoin Least Favorite Investment Among CIOs, Says Goldman Sachs Survey

Bitcoin (BTC) is the least favored investment among chief investment officers (CIOs), according to a recent survey by Goldman Sachs. Goldman strategists held a pair of CIO roundtable sessions, attended by 25 CIO from hedge funds. The strategists surveyed the CIOs on their views and outlooks, including their favorite investment styles and asset classes.
Marketsprogramminginsider.com

How to Open Bitcoin Revolution Account

TO SIGN UP FOR OUR DAILY EMAIL NEWSLETTER, CLICK HERE. The Bitcoin Revolution application system has been here for some time. People have been using it for a significant period. however, recently there was need to upgrade it for better functionality. This was not just a facelift to the application, but numerous functional changes have been made in order to improve the systems efficiency and user experience.
StocksStreet.Com

MicroStrategy to Offer $400 Million in Notes to Buy More Bitcoin

MicroStrategy (MSTR) - Get Report said Monday it intends to offer $400 million in senior notes to purchase additional Bitcoin. Shares of the Tysons Corner, Va., analytics software and services provider were off 1% to $479.66 in trading Monday. MicroStrategy said in a statement that it "intends to use the...
Businesscryptoglobe.com

$7.5 Billion Hedge Fund Sees ‘More Upside’ in Holding Bitcoin Than Gold

According to a $7.5 billion hedge fund, the price of gold will hit fresh highs in the next year, but investors may be better off gaining exposure to bitcoin instead as there’s “more upside” in holding the cryptocurrency. During an interview with Bloomberg Troy Gayeski, co-chief investment officer and senior...
BusinessCoinDesk

Bitcoin, Gold Are Likely to Withstand Fed Taper, SkyBridge Capital Says

“All fiat-currency alternatives – which have all gone through fairly recent substantial corrections – are in a much better place now to handle that eventual taper and gradual slowing of money-supply growth than they were as they were making higher-highs after higher-highs,” Troy Gayeski, co-chief investment officer and senior portfolio manager at SkyBridge Capital, told Bloomberg last week.
New York City, NYCoinDesk

Bitfinex Now Owns a Stake in No-KYC Bitcoin Exchange Hodl Hodl

“When it comes to genuine support of the bitcoin ecosystem, Bitfinex is about action rather than just words,” said Paolo Ardoino, CTO at Bitfinex, in a statement shared with CoinDesk. “Our investment in Hodl Hodl will help grow its amazing community and support the wider digital token ecosystem.”. A move...
MarketsPosted by
Coinspeaker

Gold Is Adequate but Bitcoin (BTC) Is Superior for Hedge Fund of $7.5 Billion

As per a hedge fund of $7.5 billion, by next year, gold will take a hike. However, the investors who are looking for alternatives to currencies can go for BTC. The hedge fund of $7.5 billion SkyBridge Capital states that gold can and will achieve a greater height in the coming years. Still, investors who are seeking an alternative to the currency should prefer to seek Bitcoin instead. The senior portfolio manager, as well as the Co-Chief investment officer of SkyBridge Capital, Troy Gayeski, explained that BTC, along with gold, might become related because the Federal Reserve has decided to narrow the purchase of the asset. Moreover, the minds of investors are usually comparing gold with Bitcoin.
Stocksdecrypt.co

Ruffer Exited The Bitcoin Market In April With $1 Billion in Profit

Some companies enjoyed positive returns on Bitcoin investments. Image: Shutterstock. Ruffer netted $1 billion in Bitcoin trading and completely exited the market in April. But it might come back in the future, a company executive said. London-based asset management firm Ruffer exited the Bitcoin market in April with a little...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why the Crypto Crash Is Hurting Your Tech Stocks

Cryptocurrency prices are generally volatile, but the past few weeks have been particularly tough for digital coins. Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC), Ether (CRYPTO:ETH), and Dogecoin (CRYPTO:DOGE) have all lost about 20%-30% of their value since mid-May due to several factors. First, Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) abruptly suspended Bitcoin payments for its electric vehicles, citing...
StocksMotley Fool

This Crypto Has Turned $10,000 Into $1.85 Million in 5 Years

It's the second-largest cryptocurrency, and it has delivered remarkable gains over the last five years. Cryptocurrency has gone through massive highs and soul-crushing lows, but one thing is certain. Investors who put their money in the right coins and gave them time to grow are very happy right now. That's...
Marketscryptopotato.com

Bitcoin is ‘Discounted’ After the Crash and it Could Go to $100K: Bloomberg

Bitcoin is more likely heading towards a six-digit territory by the end of the year rather than dumping and remaining below $20,000, said Bloomberg. The latest substantial market crash has turned bitcoin into a “discounted and refreshed” asset, argued researchers from Bloomberg. In their most recent paper, they reasoned that BTC might stay in a range between $30,000 and $40,000 for a while, but its ultimate trajectory by the end of the year is towards $100,000.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

3 Reasons Dogecoin Could Head to the Moon -- Someday

Derided by many pundits as a joke digital coin with no real path to gaining stable value, yet defended stoutly by its legion of retail investor fans, Dogecoin (CRYPTO:DOGE) has followed a roller-coaster pattern of massive price surges and dizzying plunges over the past few months. The coin with its Shiba Inu mascot image, however, has slowly gained some traction as a medium of exchange. Recently, Jenny Ta, founder of crypto-commerce site CoinLinked, asserted that its market cap could reach $1 trillion, indicating Dogecoin might eventually trade for $7 to $8.
Marketsthehustle.co

What happens to your bitcoin when you die?

Earlier this year, Ryan Klein had a near-death experience. While cleaning out a gutter at his California home, the 32-year-old IT professional took a misstep and tumbled 10 feet off a ladder into a fortuitously placed wintergreen shrub. Sprawled out on the ground, gazing up at the cerulean sky, a...