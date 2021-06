For the indecisive folks out there, guess what – we have the perfect bag of pasta for you! This fun bag offers tons of variety in the form of mista, or “mixed,” shapes of short pasta. Giada loves using mixed shapes for baked pastas, and kids will love the fun variance of shapes. With so many different swirls and twirls of noodles, this bag of pasta has tons of enjoyable textures. Made by the Setaro family at their factory in Torre Annunziata in Naples since 1939, this pasta stands out from any made in the U.S. thanks to the minimally processed semolina flour they use that gives the pasta its robust flavor – and a beautiful texture that’s both pillowy and perfectly aldente at once.