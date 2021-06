In a statement on Wednesday, Facebook said it will no longer remove posts that claim COVID-19 was man-made, the Associated Press reported. "In light of ongoing investigations into the origin of COVID-19 and in consultation with public health experts, we will no longer remove the claim that COVID-19 is man-made or manufactured from our apps. We're continuing to work with health experts to keep pace with the evolving nature of the pandemic and regularly update our policies as new facts and trends emerge," the statement said.