Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

EU weighs Belarus sanctions at sectors close to leader

By RAF CASERT and BARRY HATTON
Posted by 
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 17 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cMBgm_0aDQAtAP00

LISBON, Portugal — (AP) — European Union nations sketched out plans Thursday for new sanctions against Belarus, targeting economic sectors close to its authoritarian leader, as they sought to strike back at him for the diversion of a passenger jet to arrest a dissident journalist.

Meeting in Lisbon, EU foreign ministers vowed to continue ramping up pressure on Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko — whose disdain for democratic norms and human rights has made his country a pariah in the West.

The country's isolation has only deepened since Sunday, when Belarusian flight controllers told the crew of a Ryanair jet about a bomb threat and instructed it to land in Minsk, where journalist Raman Pratasevich was pulled off the plane.

A list of EU sanctions in place against senior members of the Belarus government, including Lukashenko, “isn’t having the dissuasive effect we need,” said Portuguese Foreign Minister Augusto Santos Silva.

Amid the testy standoff, Belarus did get some help from its ally Russia, which refused to allow two Moscow-bound jetliners to change their flight paths in order to avoid Belarus' airspace.

As the EU works to hold Lukashenko to account, Pratasevich's parents appealed at a news conference in Poland for help from the international community to free their 26-year-old son.

“I want you to hear my cry, the cry of my soul. So that you understand how difficult it is for us now and how much we are experiencing this situation,” said his mother, Natalia Pratasevich. "I am begging you, help me free my son.”

The EU ministers said they kept the family in mind as they did their work.

“I’m thinking of this young blogger, this young journalist, his mother and his father," Luxembourg Foreign Minister Jean Asselborn said in the Portuguese capital. "These are bandit tricks that are being carried out here. That can’t be tolerated by the European Union.”

The latest plans for sanctions, which could target the country's lucrative potash industry among others, comes after the dramatic diversion of the Ryanair flight. EU leaders have denounced the move as a state-sponsored hijacking, while Lukashenko defended his actions and accused the West of trying to "strangle" his country with sanctions.

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said the bloc would not ease up on Belarus. “We need to move more swiftly on sanctions,” he said after the informal Lisbon gathering, which drew up guidance for EU leaders but was not meant to take concrete action.

The EU has already advised its airlines to avoid the ex-Soviet nation's airspace and barred Belarusian carriers from EU airports and airspace.

But in a sign of support for Belarus, Russian authorities refused to allow two EU-based carriers to change their routes to Moscow so they could skirt Belarusian airspace. An Austrian Airlines flight from Vienna and an Air France flight from Paris both had to be canceled, the companies said. It was unclear what would happen to Friday's schedule.

The French pilots’ union SNPL said in a statement it was "more than surprised” at the move.

“While normally the responses to this type of request for modification are accepted immediately, it’s been radio silence for two days” from the Russian authorities, it said.

The 27-nation bloc previously slammed Belarusian authorities with sanctions over the August election, which gave Lukashenko a sixth term and that opposition groups have rejected as rigged, along with his ensuing crackdown on protests.

If the next batch of sanctions does not ease the crackdown on the opposition and democratic values, German Foreign minister Heiko Maas said the EU “will continue to look at what effects this has in Belarus, whether Lukashenko relents. If that isn’t the case, we have to assume that this will be just the beginning of a big and long spiral of sanctions.”

Foreign ministers from the G-7 group of leading industrialized nations — which includes some EU countries — also promised to take action. They said in a statement: “We will enhance our efforts, including through further sanctions as appropriate, to promote accountability for the actions of the Belarusian authorities.”

The EU has tried on and off to encourage democratic reforms in Belarus — bring it closer to the bloc and distance it from Russia — but has not had much success. Some say more sanctions will do little to alleviate the situation and will only push it closer to Russia, reducing the influence of the EU and others.

Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg acknowledged it is a difficult balance.

“What we don't want to do is to drive the country in the arms of Russia,” he said.

Asselborn said the bloc was focused on the country's large potash industry, a major supplier for fertilizer, "and I think it would hurt Lukashenko a great deal if we accomplished something there.”

The giant Belaruskali plant, which is controlled by the state as are most economic assets in the country of 9.3 million, is the main cash earner for Lukashenko's government, along with petrochemicals.

Later in the day, the International Civil Aviation Organization was planning a closed-door meeting at its headquarters in Montreal to discuss Sunday's flight diversion. Western leaders have asked the organization to investigate.

Lukashenko on Wednesday defended the move, maintaining a bomb threat was made against the flight. He also insisted Belarusian authorities had a legitimate right to arrest Pratasevich, who has become one of his top foes, saying that the journalist was trying to foment a “bloody rebellion." Pratasevich's Russian girlfriend, Sofia Sapega, who also was on the flight, was arrested as well.

Pratasevich, who left Belarus in 2019, ran a popular messaging app that had a key role in helping organize huge demonstrations against Lukashenko after the August election. But he has only increased his crackdown, and more than 35,000 people have been arrested since the protests began, with thousands reported beaten.

___

Casert reported from Brussels. Associated Press writers Vladimir Isachenkov in Moscow, Geir Moulson and Dave Rising in Berlin, Rob Gillies in Toronto, Monika Scislowska and Vanessa Gera in Warsaw, Poland, and Angela Charlton in Paris contributed.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
34K+
Followers
53K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alexander Lukashenko
Person
Josep Borrell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eu Leaders#Eu Countries#Eu Leaders#Lisbon#Ap#Portuguese#The European Union#Ex Soviet#Austrian Airlines#Air France#French#Snpl#German#G 7#Associated Press#Eu Sanctions#Eu Foreign Ministers#Economic Sectors#European Union Nations#Belarusian Carriers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Ryanair
Country
Poland
News Break
Economy
Place
Europe
Place
Berlin, DE
Country
Portugal
Related
Politicsnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Azerbaijan's return of Armenian detainees in exchange for mine are important confidence building gestures - EU high representative

Jun. 13—The European Union welcomes the actions taken by Armenia and Azerbaijan and facilitated by Georgia that led to the release by Azerbaijan of 15 Armenian detainees and the handing over by Armenia of maps of mined areas on Saturday, Josep Borrell, High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy said in a statement, Trend reports.
POTUSPosted by
Axios

Biden arrives in Brussels for NATO, EU summits

President Biden touched down in Brussels on Sunday evening ahead of two days of talks with NATO and European Union leaders as part of his first foreign trip as president. Driving the news: Biden was greeted on the tarmac by Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo and a slate of other officials, including Douglas Jones and Mark Libby, the U.S. Permanent Representatives to NATO and the EU respectively.
POTUSUS News and World Report

Germany's Merkel Urges Pragmatic Approach to Northern Ireland

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel called on Saturday for a "pragmatic solution" to disagreements over part of the Brexit deal that covers border issues with Northern Ireland. Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Britain will do "whatever it takes" to protect its territorial integrity in a trade dispute with...
Public HealthTravelPulse

12 Countries Using EU’s Digital COVID Certificate, 16 More Ready To Go

The European Union (E.U.) is actually ahead of schedule in getting its Digital COVID Certificate (a.k.a. ‘Digital Green Pass’) fully rolled out and running smoothly for the summer season. Twelve E.U. member countries have already begun using the system, which went live late last month, while another 16 have completed...
POTUSUS News and World Report

Russia Spars With EU and US at Meeting on EU-UN Cooperation

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Russia sparred with the European Union and the United States at a U.N. meeting Thursday that highlighted the strained relations between Moscow, Brussels and Washington. Estonia, which holds the Security Council presidency this month, organized the meeting to focus on cooperation between the United Nations and...
Politicswcn247.com

Greece willing to back 'positive' EU agenda for Turkey

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greece’s prime minister says his government is willing to back the European Union’s “positive” agenda for relations with Turkey, signaling a further easing of tension between the neighboring countries. Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis is due to meet Monday with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on the sidelines of a NATO summit in Brussels. Mitsotakis said Friday that Greece is “always open to a positive agenda but in a gradual, proportionate, and reversible way.” A longstanding dispute between Turkey and Greece over boundaries and rights to natural resources in the eastern Mediterranean flared last summer when Turkey sent energy research vessels into waters where Greece asserts jurisdiction.
Europecepa.org

EU Adrift in the West Balkans

The longer the EU neglects to establish a clear, concise, and deliberate strategy towards the Western Balkans, the more it risks alienating North Macedonia and other Western Balkan countries. Three decades have passed since the people known as Macedonians gained independence from the ruins of Yugoslavia and 18 years since...
Economyalbuquerquenews.net

EU Council approves bloc's agreement with UK on fishing opportunities

BRUSSELS, June 11 (Xinhua) -- The Council of the European Union (EU) on Friday approved the agreement between the EU and the United Kingdom (UK) on fishing opportunities for 2021 and for deep-sea stocks for this year and next. The issue has been a major bone of contention during the Brexit talks.
Energy Industrytrust.org

EU countries agree to prolong gas project funding, with caveats

BRUSSELS, June 11 (Reuters) - European Union energy ministers on Friday agreed to prolong EU support for some cross-border natural gas projects, despite a push from 11 countries and the European Commission who said such funding should end to comply with climate change goals. The EU's "TEN-E" rules define which...
Politicspoandpo.com

European Parliaments calls for disconnecting Belarus from SWIFT

The European Parliament calls on the Council of the European Union to expand sanctions against Belarus as soon as possible. The sanctions list should include all those responsible for the forced landing of the Ryanair passenger plane and the arrest of opposition journalist Roman Protasevich. Topics: Belarus. In addition, the...
Industrytheloadstar.com

Supply chain disruption warning as EU prepares sanctions on Belarus

Asia-Europe shippers and freight forwarders using the overland rail routes have been warned of potential disruption, as political tension mounts in the aftermath of the recent diversion of a passenger plane for the arrest of a Belarussian journalist. Last month’s hugely controversial incident, which saw a Ryanair flight from Athens...
Politicseureporter.co

Belarus opposition leader wants international tribunal to probe Lukashenko

Belarus opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya (pictured) called on Wednesday (9 June) for an international tribunal to be set up to investigate what she called the “crimes” of President Alexander Lukashenko’s “dictatorship”, Reuters. Lukashenko has kept a tight grip on Belarus since rising to power in 1994, and has cracked down...
PoliticsTimes-Herald

Belarus opposition leader urges probe of govt.

A Belarusian opposition leader called for the creation of an international tribunal to investigate and prosecute crimes reportedly committed by her country's government and its longtime authoritarian leader, President Alexander Lukashenko. (June 9) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through...
Foreign Policywopular.com

Us Ambassador To Belarus Says New Sanctions Are Coming 'soon'

The United States, in coordination with allies, will impose new sanctions on Belarus "soon," US Ambassador to Belarus Julie Fisher said Tuesday. US Ambassador to Belarus says new sanctions are coming 'soon'. The United States, in coordination with allies, will impose new sanctions on Belarus "soon," US Ambassador to Belarus...
Travelglobalvoices.org

Belarus bans foreign travel for citizens, EU closes airspace to Belarusian flights

The Belarusian government of Aliaksandr Lukashenka has put in place temporary restrictions preventing most of the citizens from going abroad. The travel ban comes amid ongoing mass repressions in the country following protests against the outcome of a disputed August 2020 presidential election. Under the new rules published at the...
Politicsthesaxon.org

EU calls on Putin to support a peaceful solution in Belarus

Russian President Vladimir Putin. The President of the European Council, Charles Michel, on Monday urged the President of Russia, Vladimir Putin, to support a peaceful solution to the political crisis in Belarus and condemned the acts “illegal, provocative and disruptive “ from your country to the European Union. Michel had...