Chesapeake College graduates honored in outdoor ceremonies

WYE MILLS — If there’s one thing that every graduate of Chesapeake College had in common this spring, it’s their ingenuity. “In the darkness of this past year there has been light,” said Dr. Clifford Coppersmith, president of Chesapeake College. “Many of you were part of the effort to take care of your families, educating children at home, providing care for the stricken, and managing the day-to-day challenges that came with these difficult times.”