Wye Mills, MD

Chesapeake College graduates honored in outdoor ceremonies

By NATALIE JONES njones@chespub.com
stardem.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWYE MILLS — If there’s one thing that every graduate of Chesapeake College had in common this spring, it’s their ingenuity. “In the darkness of this past year there has been light,” said Dr. Clifford Coppersmith, president of Chesapeake College. “Many of you were part of the effort to take care of your families, educating children at home, providing care for the stricken, and managing the day-to-day challenges that came with these difficult times.”

