Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Industry

Australian teenagers lose bid to block coal mine expansion

By ROD McGUIRK
Posted by 
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 18 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07aujU_0aDQAjaN00

CANBERRA, Australia — (AP) — A group of eight Australian teenage environmentalists lost their court bid Thursday to force the federal government to ban a coal mine expansion.

But their lawyer claimed victory in the Federal Court's ruling that the government has a duty to prevent future climate harm.

The plaintiffs, aged 13 to 17, argued that Environment Minister Sussan Ley had a duty to protect younger people against climate change. Ley is considering whether to approve an expansion of Vickery mine in New South Wales state, and the teenagers sought an injunction preventing the expansion.

Justice Mordy Bromberg rejected their bid, while noting the expansion of the Whitehaven Coal-owned mine would lead to an additional 33 million metric tons (36 million U.S. tons) of coal being extracted over 25 years and 100 million metric tons (110 million U.S. tons) of carbon dioxide being released into the atmosphere.

Bromberg ruled that Ley did owe the children a duty of care under the law of negligence, but said he was not satisfied that a reasonable understanding had been established that Ley would breach her duty of care to the children.

Bromberg found there was a real risk that the extension of the mine near the town of Gunnedah would cause a “tiny but measurable increase to global average surface temperatures.”

“Perhaps the most startling of the potential harms demonstrated by the evidence before the court is that 1 million of today’s Australian children are expected to suffer at least one heat stress episode serious enough to require acute care in a hospital,” Bromberg said.

“Many thousands will suffer premature death from heat stress or bushfire smoke. Substantial economic loss and property damage will be experienced. The Great Barrier Reef and most of Australia’s eastern eucalypt forests will no longer exist due to repeated, severe bushfires,” he added.

The children's lawyer, David Barnden, said he considered the judgment a victory.

“The court has found the minister owes a duty of care to younger children, vulnerable people, and that duty says the minister must not act in a way that causes future harm of climate change to younger people,” Barnden told reporters.

“This is an amazing decision ... an amazing recognition that people in power must not harm younger people by their decisions,” Barnden added.

Ley's office said she would consider the judgment before making any public statement.

The case echoes a ruling in Germany last month in which the top court said the government must set clear goals for reducing greenhouse gas emissions after 2030, arguing that existing legislation risks placing too much of a burden for curbing climate change on younger generations.

The verdict was a victory for climate activists from Germany and elsewhere who — with the support of environmental groups — had filed four complaints to the Constitutional Court arguing that their rights were at risk by the lack of sufficient targets beyond the next decade.

This month, German officials proposed that the country could bring forward the date for reducing its greenhouse gas emissions to “net zero” to 2045.

In Australia, the teenagers who filed the case were led by 17-year-old Anjali Sharma with the aid of a so-called litigation guardian, Catholic nun Sister Brigid Arthur, 86.

One of the children, 17-year-old Ava Princi, described the judgment as a relief and called on Ley to ensure the mine extension never occurs.

“This is the first time a court of law anywhere in the world has recognized that a government minister has a duty of care to protect young people from the catastrophic harms of climate change,” Princi told reporters.

“My future and the future of all young people depends on Australia stepping away from fossil fuel projects and joining the world in taking decisive action," she said.

“This case was about young people stepping up and demanding more from the adults whose actions are determining our future wellbeing,” she added.

The judge called for lawyers for the children and the minister to make further submissions by June 3 on what orders he should make in light of his reasons for judgment.

As the driest continent after Antarctica, Australia is particularly vulnerable to weather extremes associated with climate change.

Australia’s hottest and driest year in 2019 came to a catastrophic conclusion with wildfires fueled by drought that killed at least 33 people, destroyed more than 3,000 homes and razed 19 million hectares (47 million acres).

Australia is also one of the world’s largest exporters of coal and liquified natural gas and has been criticized for failing to set more ambition targets to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions.

On Wednesday, a Dutch court ordered Royal Dutch Shell to cut its carbon emissions by a net 45% by 2030 compared with 2019 levels in a landmark case brought by climate activism groups. The court ruled that the energy giant had a duty to reduce emissions and that its current reduction plans were insufficient.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
35K+
Followers
53K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sussan Ley
Person
Anjali Sharma
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coal Mine#Royal Dutch Shell#Antarctica#Greenhouse Gas Emissions#Australian Coal#Fossil Fuel Emissions#Environmentalists#Ap#The Federal Court#Whitehaven Coal#The Constitutional Court#Catholic#Dutch#Federal Court#Associated Press#Fossil Fuel Projects#Liquified Natural Gas#Carbon Dioxide#Legislation Risks#U S
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Coal Industry1
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
Country
Germany
Country
Australia
Related
EnvironmentFort Wayne Journal Gazette

Swiss reject tax on greenhouse gas

GENEVA – Exit polls Sunday indicated Swiss voters appear to have narrowly rejected a proposed “carbon dioxide law” that would have hi ked fees and taxes on fuels that produce greenhouse gases. The Alpine country has been experiencing an outsized impact from climate change. Switzerland has faced a rise in...
Industrytheenergymix.com

Canada Closes the Door on New Thermal Coal Mines

The federal government will no longer approve new thermal coal mines or mine expansions, after Environment and Climate Minister Jonathan Wilkinson released a policy statement pinpointing coal as a source of greenhouse gas emissions and other “unacceptable environmental impacts”. The statement specifically identifies the proposed Vista coal mine expansion in...
U.S. PoliticsBayStreet.ca

Ottawa Bans Thermal Coal Mines Due To Climate Risks

Advertisment The federal government in Ottawa will no longer approve thermal coal mines because of their contribution to climate change. The announcement regarding thermal coal mining was made by federal Environment Minister Jonathan Wilkinson during the Group of Seven (G7) leaders meeting held in the United Kingdom. Canada is the...
Industrymining-technology.com

Canada to scrap new thermal coal mining projects on environmental concerns

The Canadian Government has decided not to approve new thermal coal mining projects or existing mine project expansions citing their adverse impact on the environment. The decision has been announced by the Canada Environment Minister Jonathan Wilkinson as G7 leaders gather in the UK for their summit to combat global challenges.
Energy IndustryTree Hugger

Net-Zero Efforts of Canadian Oil Sands Companies Are Greenwashing

Last week, the developer behind the controversial Keystone XL pipeline pulled the plug on the $8 billion project that was slated to bring 830,000 barrels of crude oil sands a day from Alberta, Canada to the U.S. On the same day, a press release was issued claiming Canada's largest oil sands producers have formed an alliance to reach net-zero greenhouse gas emissions from oil sands operations by 2050.
Energy IndustryThe Guardian

The rush to ‘go electric’ comes with a hidden cost: destructive lithium mining

The Atacama salt flat is a majestic, high-altitude expanse of gradations of white and grey, peppered with red lagoons and ringed by towering volcanoes. It took me a moment to get my bearings on my first visit, standing on this windswept plateau of 3,000 sq km (1,200 sq miles). A vertiginous drive had taken me and two other researchers through a sandstorm, a rainstorm, and the peaks and valleys of this mountainous region of northern Chile. The sun bore down on us intensely – the Atacama desert boasts the Earth’s highest levels of solar radiation, and only parts of Antarctica are drier.
IndustryBusiness Insider

Government of Canada releases Policy Statement on future thermal coal mining projects and project expansions

GATINEAU, QC, June 11, 2021 /CNW/ - The best available science and economic analysis calls for countries around the world to address the global challenge that is climate change, and to fully seize the economic opportunities that it presents. For the good of the planet's health, the world is moving off thermal coal for energy production, and Canada is leading the way.
Worldmining-technology.com

Prospecting Australia’s Deepest Underground Coal Mine

Brisbane-based mining and geotechnical specialist firm, Cartledge Mining and Geotechnics (CM&G), is pushing engineering boundaries, providing technical solutions to what could be the nation’s deepest* underground coal operation in Queensland. As Australia’s shallow mining reserves become depleted, mines are progressively becoming deeper creating unique geotechnical and pillar design challenges, due...
Greene County, PAalleghenyfront.org

Coal Mine Along PA-WV Border Is Closing

A coal mine along the Pennsylvania – West Virginia border is closing. Around 180 miners at the Monongalia County Coal Mine in Greene County received notice of permanent layoff from the Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry. The layoffs will begin in August and end in September. The mine was...
Congress & CourtsArkansas Online

Judge rejects bid to delay coal-lease suit

BILLINGS, Mont. -- A U.S. judge has rejected the Biden administration's attempt to delay a lawsuit from several states and environmentalists who are seeking to end lease sales for coal mining on federal lands. The coal leasing program was temporarily shut down under President Barack Obama because of concerns about...
TrafficPosted by
Reuters

Workers again block rail line supplying Colombia coal miner Cerrejon

BOGOTA, June 3 (Reuters) - Former workers have again blocked Colombian coal miner Cerrejon’s rail line, the company said on Thursday, the latest protest to recently affect the beleaguered miner’s operations. Cerrejon, jointly owned by BHP Group, Anglo American Plc and Glencore Plc, has had repeated disagreements with nearby Wayuu...
Industryspglobal.com

Anglo American restarts operations at Australia's Moranbah North coal mine

Anglo American resumed longwall mining operations at its Moranbah North coking coal mine, in Queensland, Australia, the company said June 3, raising the expectations of an easing of supply tightness in Australian premium coking coals. Not registered?. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes & personalize your experience. The company said...