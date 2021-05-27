Cancel
Hamilton, MT

Hamilton Cemetery Graveside Crosses For Memorial Day

By Steve Fullerton
Each Memorial Day, Hamilton's Riverview Cemetery west of town is filled with American flags, along with over a thousand small crosses that designate graves of those who died in service to their country. The process of preparing the crosses and then getting them placed throughout the rows is done by members of Hamilton's American Legion Post 47. Past Commander Ruth Cook said 30 veterans' graves were added to the over 1,150 sites this year.

