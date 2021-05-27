Reedy Reels to feature Women in Film panel, special guests and more

While reading the credits of the new animated feature “Spirit Untamed,” a few things stick out: The first is the star-studded voice cast, but the second is how many women played key roles in bringing the the film to life. “Spirit Untamed” — the second film in the “Spirit” franchise, which also includes the 2002 film “Spirit: Stallion of the Cimarron” and the Netflix series “Spirit Riding Free” — is written by Aury Wallington and Kristin Hahn. It’s directed by Elaine Bogan (her co-director is Ennio Torresan Jr.) and features a female producer, composer and other female department heads. One can’t help but feel that the gender representation behind the camera is an integral part to the authentic sense of girls’ empowerment espoused by the film, the story of a young girl and her unique connection to a wild mustang, Spirit.