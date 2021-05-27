Cancel
Reedy Reels to feature Women in Film panel, special guests and more

By User Author
livingupstatesc.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Reedy Reels Film Festival has announced a schedule that features plenty of interesting events sure to draw in any film lover next month. There are numerous especially exclusive events in the festival’s packed schedule, said Mike Giordano, Director of Operations for Reedy Reels festival. These include The Mushroom Huntress, a short film about a woman who discovers a family secret while foraging for mushrooms in the forest, and the feature film Intersection, about a man who returns to the place where his daughter was killed in a car crash, and meets an alluring woman with a dark secret.

