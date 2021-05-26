newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Big Sky Course to Host Tom Brady vs Aaron Rodgers Golf Event, “The Match”

By Ryan Nelson
Posted by 
107.5 Zoo FM
107.5 Zoo FM
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Previously, I wouldn't have given this news a second look. But I've become a little more interested in golf over the last few years. After tearing my ACL playing soccer, I was on the hunt for a hobby with a bit less in the way of physical requirements. As a result I ended up really getting into golf for the first time. And even if your golf skills are seriously lacking like myself, the great thing about living where we do is that there's a bunch of courses - and the scenery from any one of them is pretty awesome.

1075zoofm.com
107.5 Zoo FM

107.5 Zoo FM

Missoula, MT
902
Followers
3K+
Post
216K+
Views
ABOUT

107.5 Zoo FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Missoula, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
State
Montana State
State
Florida State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phil Mickelson
Person
Charles Barkley
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Aaron Rodgers
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golf Courses#American Football#Golf Tournament#Football Team#Match Play#Acl#Big Sky#Golfweek#Tnt#Golf Play#Pga Tournament Golf#The Game#Team Championships#Sports History#Fun#Competitions#Woods#Awesome#Spectators#Las Vegas
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Golf
News Break
NFL
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
IndieWire

Fox Announces Tom Brady Series as Part of 2021 Weekend Sports Push

Fox Entertainment is working on an unscripted series with Super Bowl champion Tom Brady as part of the company’s renewed push into sports programming. Fox teased the unscripted Brady series during the company’s virtual 2021 upfront event on Monday, which included a primetime schedule that emphasizing sports programming on the weekend. Fox’s fall 2021 schedule includes “WWE’s Friday Night Smackdown,” which will air for two hours starting at 8 p.m. every Friday, as well as “Fox Sports Saturday,” which will kick off at 7 p.m. on Saturday and run for three and a half hours. The company’s weekend sports programming will be rounded out by “NFL on Fox,” which will air every Sunday from 7 to 7:30 p.m. Fox has several other sports projects in the works, including a John Madden documentary that will narration from Tom Rinaldi.
Tampa, FLwcn247.com

Derek Jeter sells Tampa mansion Tom Brady has been renting

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Former New York Yankee superstar Derek Jeter has sold his waterfront mansion in Tampa for $22.5 million, meaning Tom Brady and his family will have to find some new digs. The seven-bedroom, eight-bath home was sold on Friday. The real estate firm that handled the transaction did not disclose the buyer and the sale had not yet been recorded Monday by Hillsborough County. That process that can take several days. Brady has been renting the mansion since April 2020, shortly after the star quarterback signed with the Tampa Buccaneers. Jeter and his family moved out after he became a part-owner and CEO of the Miami Marlins in 2017.
TV & VideosPosted by
Deadline

Fox Teases Tom Brady Unscripted Series

An hour into its upfront presentation, Fox threw a hail mary. The network teased that it was working with Super Bowl champion Tom Brady on an unscripted series. Charlie Collier, CEO of Fox Entertainment revealed that it was working with Brady but didn’t give any more details.
GolfFrankfort Times

Mickelson changes his mind, accepts exemption to US Open

Phil Mickelson is assured at least one more crack at the major that has given him the most heartache. He accepted a special exemption Friday to play the U.S. Open. Mickelson becomes the first player since Vijay Singh in 2010 to receive an exemption without having won the U.S. Open, and he's not without merit. He has won five majors — all of them except the U.S. Open — to go along with his 44 victories on the PGA Tour.
NFLMile High Report

Why we need to trade for Aaron Rogers

When I write this, don't get me wrong, I would love for Drew Lock to suddenly turn into an elite QB and become the face of the franchise and lead the Broncos to multiple SB titles. And while that may not be impossible, it is is also unlikely. I think we can all agree Aaron Rogers is one of the better QB's to play the game and will surely go into the HOF after his career is over. To be able to draft those types of QBs is rare, and teams can go decades without drafting one or even their life of the franchise. Case in point, look at the Denver Broncos. We have never drafted a HOF QB, yes I know Elway we traded for, but that was after the draft and Elway threatened to go play for the Yankees versus the Colts. Remember we passed on Jim Kelly and Dan Marino in that draft to take Chris Hinton with the idea of Steve DeBerg or Mark Herman being the QB the following year. It wasn't until the NFL nixed the Raiders offer that the Broncos were able to slide in and grab Elway. When arguably the best QB that the franchise ever drafted is Jay Cutler, then that speaks volumes of how hard it is to draft that franchise QB. Lets look at the New England Patriots. Everyone says look, Tom Brady lasted till the 6th round and Pats were able to develop him into the GOAT. Yes that was a miracle of circumstance and the player getting an opportunity, but had Drew Bledsoe not been injured the season Brady got his shot, it's likely we never would of heard of Tom Brady as anyone other than a great backup QB.
Philadelphia, PAwcn247.com

Update on the latest sports

UNDATED (AP) — The Philadelphia 76ers have wrapped up the top seed in the Eastern Conference playoffs by defeating one of the NBA's worst teams. Seth Curry scored 20 points and the Sixers improved to 48-23 with a 122-97 rout of the Magic. Joel Embiid (joh-EHL' ehm-BEED') had 13 points and 11 rebounds, while Ben Simmons delivered 13 points and nine assists to help Philly end a two-game skid.
GolfFort Wayne Journal Gazette

Burns leads at Byron Nelson

McKINNEY, Texas – Now that Sam Burns has figured out how to turn an early lead into a victory, it's already time to try again. Burns birdied six of his last eight holes Friday for a 10-under 62 and a two-stroke lead over Alex Noren at 17 under after the second round of the AT&T Byron Nelson.
NFLNBC Sports

NFL put Bucs-Patriots in Week 4 so story can be about Tom Brady’s return

When the NFL unveiled the schedule for the 2021 season last week, it showed that the most anticipated game on the slate will take place on Sunday night in Week 4. That is when Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady will head to Gillette Stadium to face his former team for the first time. NFL senior vice president of broadcasting Howard Katz told Peter King of Football Morning in America that each network “lobbied for that game” and that early iterations of the schedule didn’t have it on Sunday night.
Golfgolfmagic.com

Phil Mickelson receives SPECIAL exemption for US Open at Torrey Pines in June

Phil Mickelson has been given a special exemption to play in the US Open at Torrey Pines in June, a course located in the lefty's home city of San Diego, California. Mickelson has agonisingly finished second at the US Open six times in his career and it is the only major championship stopping him from being the sixth golfer in history to win all four majors.
NFLPosted by
MassLive.com

Tom Brady playing Patriots: NFL exec explains why QB’s return to New England comes in Week 4 (report)

When the NFL schedule dropped last Wednesday, it was clear NBC had won the lottery. Tom Brady’s return to New England will come on Sunday Night Football on October 3 and it’s already one of the most anticipated regular season games in league history. As of Monday morning, the cheapest ticket available on StubHub is over $1,000 and TV networks are expecting huge numbers for the game, too.
NFLNFL

NFL scheduled Bucs-Pats in Week 4 to ensure focus is on Tom Brady's return

When the NFL unveiled the 2021 schedule last week, the most highly anticipated matchup of the season landed in Week 4: Tom Brady vs. the New England Patriots. Vice president of NFL broadcast planning Mike North told Peter King of NBC Sports that it was a conscious choice to put the G.O.A.T. vs. Pats tussle early in the season, where other issues like injuries, weather, and playoff implications are less likely to take the focus off the Brady returning to Foxborough narrative.
Footballhometownregister.com

Tom Brady tweet 2 champions vs old guy

Aaron Rodgers, Bryson DeChambeau facing Tom Brady, Phil Mickelson in golf match sets off social media battle. The celebrity fundraising competition will be held at the Reserve golf course at Moonlight Basin in Montana on Tuesday, July 6 and will be televised on TNT starting at 4 p.m. CDT, Turner Sports announced Wednesday.
Combat Sports7upsports.com

Dana White Compares Jon Jones’ Legacy With Tom Brady Of Winning Another “Super Bowl For Bucs”

Dana White had an enjoyable Press Conference in the aftermath of UFC 262. Incidentally, White became very serious whilst discussing the future of Jon Jones. Recently, there were speculations regarding a potential matchup between Stipe Miocic and Jon Jones. Moreover, the winner would then be the next in line for a shot at the heavyweight title. However, Dana White reveals that Jon has other plans.