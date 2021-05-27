Cancel
Falls Church, VA

Hyra Appointed to F.C. Planning Commission

By FCNP.com
Falls Church News-Press
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMonday the Falls Church City Council appointed Derek Hyra to fill an unexpired term on the City’s Planning Commission. Also, it appointed Christina Goodwin to the Aurora House Citizens Advisory Committee and Martha Cooper to the Fairfax Area Commission on Aging.

