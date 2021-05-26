newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Capital Calls: Uber union

By Reuters Staff
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VFZCu_0aDQAReB00

(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are their own.)

WASHINGTON (Reuters Breakingviews) - Concise insights on global finance.

-----------------------------------------------

WINDING ROAD. A British labor victory for drivers of Uber Technologies may not cruise into the ride-hailing firm’s home market. The $94 billion Uber reached an agreement here to allow the GMB union to represent drivers, the Financial Times reported. It’s a first for Dara Khosrowshahi’s outfit but may not translate in other parts of the world.

Uber was backed into a corner in the UK. The nation’s Supreme Court earlier this year ruled that drivers are workers deserving of a minimum wage and other benefits. It’s a more mixed picture in the United States. Labor Secretary Marty Walsh recently said that in many cases, gig workers should be classified as employees instead of independent contractors, which is how Uber currently categorizes them.

For now, Uber prefers more subtle changes, and the more flexible American approach to labor markets has worked in its favor. Last November, Californians approved a ballot measure that exempts Uber from treating drivers as employees but requires it to pay some benefits. It’s a model the ride-hailing firm is trying to push in other states. The UK precedent nonetheless gives it a reason to hurry up. (By Gina Chon)

Earlier in Capital Calls:

Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk’s D.C. space battle

LSEG tightens its grip on Refinitiv

Balkan drop-off spices up Delivery Hero’s recipe

Cash printer gets surprise viral shot in arm

Chinese video star has further to fall

Reuters

Reuters

128K+
Followers
149K+
Post
72M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
Person
Dara Khosrowshahi
Person
Jeff Bezos
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uber Drivers#Uber Technologies#Financial Capital#Labor Markets#Global Finance#Independent Contractors#British#Gmb#The Financial Times#American#Californians#Capital Calls#Lseg#Refinitiv Balkan#Chinese#Union#Employees#Market#Gig Workers#Delivery Hero
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Supreme Court
News Break
Uber
Related
TrafficBusiness Insider

Uber is draining its cash-burning Pool

Hello, and welcome to this week's edition of the Insider Tech newsletter, where we break down the biggest news in tech, including:. Did someone forward this newsletter to you? Sign up here. Soundtrack: This week's newsletter has been specially designed to be consumed while listening to Dr. Lonnie Smith "Why...
TrafficGreenwichTime

Why did the wait times for Uber and DiDi increase in CDMX?

Has it happened to someone else that in recent weeks they ask for an Uber or DiDi service in Mexico City and it takes more than 8 minutes to arrive? If you have been in this situation you are not the only one. Everything seems to indicate that it is due to a shortage of drivers, as reported by Expansión .
Labor IssuesPosted by
Vice

Uber Has Recognized a Union for Drivers for the First Time

Uber agreed to officially recognize one of the United Kingdom’s largest trade unions on Wednesday, paving the way for collective negotiations regarding pensions, sick pay, and account deactivations with the ride-hailing giant. The deal covers Uber drivers, but excludes Uber Eats couriers. The deal between GMB, a general trade union...
Traffickalkinemedia.com

Uber Agrees to UK Drivers Joining Union in Global First

Uber has agreed to sign a deal with GBM making it the first ever deal between a gig economy service and a union. Sometimes back, the UK Supreme Court in a ruling stated that Uber drivers should be classed as ‘workers’ and not self-employed. In the first landmark deal between...
Businesstechxplore.com

Uber's British union deal gets mixed reception

US ride-hailing giant Uber won a mixed reception Thursday for its historic pact with a British trade union to represent its 70,000 UK drivers. Uber on Wednesday formally recognised the GMB union, after a court ruling granted workers' rights to its UK drivers. The news sparked hope of better working...
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
Reuters

Capital Calls: Airbus opens the short-haul throttle

TAKING OFF. Airbus (AIR.PA) is back in the saddle. Shares in the European aviation giant rose 10% on Thursday after it told suppliers to brace for a production liftoff read more , particularly of its A320 short-haul workhorse. Significantly, Airbus said that in two years it wanted to be churning out 64 of those birds per month, from 40 currently, and might go as high as 75 by 2025. As a yardstick, the $103 billion firm’s pre-crisis monthly record was 60.
EconomyWired

Uber’s Union Deal in the UK Doesn’t Mean Its Battles Are Over

After years of fighting them in court, Uber has given drivers unprecedented collective bargaining power for the first time by striking a deal with one of the largest unions in the UK. In an agreement coined with the GMB union following weeks of negotiations, the ride-hailing company says it will...
EconomyShareCast

Uber allows 70,000 drivers to become GMB members

Uber has struck a landmark deal with the GMB union to allow 70,000 drivers to become members with it being the first time a company like Uber has recognised a trade union in the UK. $50.57. 15:45 27/05/21. -1.08%. -$0.55. It is also the first time a company such as...
Economysmallcapnews.co.uk

Uber approves a union that represents drivers in the UK

In the UK, the GMB will represent 70,000 drivers of the passenger road giant, Uber has announced, in a landmark agreement. “Uber and GMB will join hands to improve flexible working standards in this sector,” the American group said in a statement. The text stated that “through a collective bargaining...
BusinessMiami Herald

Uber signs driver bargaining agreement with major UK union

Uber said Wednesday it's formally recognizing a major British trade union so it can represent drivers, a breakthrough for labor campaigners seeking fairer working conditions from the ride-hailing giant. The San Francisco-based company said it signed a collective bargaining agreement with the GMB trade union, one of the U.K.'s biggest.
EconomyWNCY

Uber’s UK drivers gain collective bargaining with union recognition

LONDON (Reuters) – Uber on Wednesday said it was recognising Britain’s GMB union, allowing it to represent up to 70,000 drivers and boosting the power of workers with collective bargaining. Recognition means a union has the right to negotiate on behalf of the workforce. Meetings will take place quarterly to...
BusinessSeattle Times

Uber set to recognize U.K. union while keeping worker model

Uber Technologies plans to formally recognize a trade union in the U.K. that will give drivers increased powers to collectively bargain while also preserving the company’s worker model. The ride-hailing giant is set to strike a deal that will allow Uber’s 70,000 drivers in the country to organize and collectively...
Labor Issuesfreightwaves.com

Uber nears deal with UK labor union

Uber (NYSE: UBER) is reportedly set to recognize the rights of drivers to unionize in the U.K., according to a report, in a similar arrangement to its deal with the Independent Drivers Guild (IDG) in the U.S. Bloomberg reported the ride-hailing giant is set to recognize GMB, a 620,000-plus labor...
BusinessPosted by
newschain

Uber signs ‘groundbreaking’ recognition deal with GMB union

A groundbreaking union recognition deal has been announced by ride-hailing giant Uber with predictions that it is the first step to a “fairer working life” for millions of people. Under the collective bargaining agreement, the GMB will represent drivers across the UK, saying they will have the right to choose...
Economyinews.co.uk

Uber formally recognises trade union for 70,000 UK drivers

Uber has agreed to formally recognise the trade union GMB to represent its 70,000 drivers in the UK. The company agreed the change, which will see drivers free to retain a choice over both working hours and union membership, in a landmark moment for gig economy workers. It comes after...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Capital Calls: LSEG tightens its grip on Refinitiv

Concise insights on global finance. WALKING AWAY. Just four months after completing its $27 billion takeover of Refinitiv, the owner of the London Stock Exchange has tightened its grip on the financial information purveyor. Refinitiv Chief Executive David Craig announced on Wednesday he’ll leave the $60 billion company by the end of the year read more . His replacement is Andrea Remyn Stone, who joined from rival data group Dealogic last year.
EconomyThe Guardian

Uber agrees historic deal allowing drivers to join GMB union

Uber is to recognise the GMB trade union in the UK for its private hire drivers, marking the first deal between a union and a gig economy ride-hailing service. Under the recognition deal, the GMB will have access to drivers’ meeting hubs to help and support them. It will also be able to represent drivers if they lose access to the Uber app, and it will meet quarterly with management to discuss driver issues and concerns.
EconomyThe Verge

Uber finally recognizes UK driver union in historic agreement

Uber has finally recognized a union of its own drivers. Allow yourself that single moment of elation before we get to the rest of the details. GMB trade union in the UK (it’s not really an acronym for anything, as it was shortened from General, Municipal, Boilermakers’ and Allied Trade Union some 40 years ago) managed to clinch union recognition from the jaws of the famously labor-hostile app company today. As The Guardian reported, “GMB will have access to drivers’ meeting hubs [...] It will also be able to represent drivers if they lose access to the Uber app, and it will meet quarterly with management to discuss driver issues and concerns.”