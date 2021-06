I’ve long said that some of the best vegetarian cooking in the country happens at restaurants that are anything but vegetarian. Bavel, one of my favorite restaurants in Los Angeles, is a prime example. The first time I went, the signature design – especially its high ceiling of ivy that hangs so long and low you can practically touch it – made me smile at its obvious proclamation: we are into plants! Well, I thought: so am I. The connection got stronger the more my dining companions and I ordered and ate. Breads: outstanding. Spreads: dreamy. But it was an appetiser of oyster mushroom kebabs, sitting on a bright green herbaceous purée, that I couldn’t stop thinking about for months.