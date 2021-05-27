Cancel
Atlanta, GA

Facing 'Worst Ever' Demand For Nurses, Some Hospitals Offering Unprecedented Bonuses

By Andy Miller
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)
One sign of the severity of Georgia’s nurse shortage can be seen in the bonuses offered to experienced RNs to join a hospital workforce. Some health systems in the state are paying bonuses of more than $10,000 to attract nurses. And Piedmont Healthcare, which is rapidly becoming Georgia’s biggest health system, said it has offered bonuses of up to $30,000, a figure that has startled local health industry officials.

GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Georgia Public Broadcasting (GPB) is a state network of PBS member television stations and NPR member radio stations serving the U.S. state of Georgia.

