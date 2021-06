St. Cloud State Economist and Dean, School of Public Affairs King Banaian joined me on WJON today. He says the national data indicates that the age group of 20-24 is working less than that age group worked in 2019. Banaian says the shortage in workers doesn't appear to be with teenagers as that age group is back working at a similar level to what they worked in 2019. Banaian says contributing factors as to why 20-24 year olds are working less include the increase in hourly wages, the lack of a need of a 2nd or 3rd job, and many people this age living at home with their parents. Listen to our conversation below.