United Community Bank announces $131M merger with North Carolina-based Aquesta

In recent days there has been intense community dialogue surrounding the Wings of the City art exhibit in Greenville, South Carolina. This is a good thing. Art is supposed to elicit emotion and stimulate conversations. The beauty of diversity is that each one of us sees the world through the unique lens of our lived experiences and when different perspectives are shared and welcomed, our view of the world is enriched. Public art is so powerful because it widens our lens. By design, it alters the environment as we know it and forces us to rediscover it. It is approachable and feels deeply proximate. It speaks to us in a language that feels familiar, so it is just natural that we experience a dialogue within ourselves.