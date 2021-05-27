Cancel
Capital Calls: Bill Gates under yet another spotlight

(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are their own.)

NEW YORK (Reuters Breakingviews) - Concise insights on global finance.

FLOOD GATES OPEN. Rich guy and Microsoft founder Bill Gates is, as the world knows, getting divorced. Since the announcement of the split, Gates has come under fresh scrutiny here, including over his contacts with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and a prior consensual relationship with a Microsoft employee. An investigation years later into the latter by Microsoft’s board coincided with Gates’ resignation as a director in 2020, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Now Cascade Investment, the huge private vehicle that manages assets for Gates and for the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, is also in the crosshairs. Investment chief Michael Larson engaged in “a pattern of workplace misconduct here” according to multiple New York Times sources, some but not all instances of which he denies, the newspaper said.

The statement issued by Gates and his wife Melinda suggested their charity, a force in global public health with more than $50 billion in total assets, will continue under their joint leadership. That may be the intent, but the airing of dirty laundry could easily undermine Bill Gates’ future influence at the foundation. (By Richard Beales)

