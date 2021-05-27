Panel on COVID-19 and the wildlife trade features Lunstrum
Libby Lunstrum, an associate professor in the School of Public Service, is a panelist for the series: Research on COVID-19 and Wildlife: Marginalised Perspectives and Neglected Trends, 2-4:30 p.m. BST (7 a.m. MST) on Friday, May 28. Registration, part 1: https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_nDiqyptUS7mBirCq_VYF5w. Registration, part 2: https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_kT9AttviS0W6JB1vaZZtFwhttps://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_kT9AttviS0W6JB1vaZZtFw.www.boisestate.edu