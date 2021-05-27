Political Rewind: How Crime, COVID And Farmer Debt Relief Are Impacting State Politics In Georgia
Thursday on Political Rewind: State GOP legislative leaders have begun a series of hearings they say are designed to address the spike in violent crime in Atlanta. Speaker of the House David Ralston told reporters he thinks Atlanta has a crime problem that the city does not seem able to control. Democrats agree crime is on the rise in the city, but say Republicans are exploiting the problem to win back swing voters in the 2022 elections.www.gpb.org