Political Rewind: How Crime, COVID And Farmer Debt Relief Are Impacting State Politics In Georgia

By Bill Nigut, Emilia Brock, Sam Bermas-Dawes
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)
 18 days ago
Thursday on Political Rewind: State GOP legislative leaders have begun a series of hearings they say are designed to address the spike in violent crime in Atlanta. Speaker of the House David Ralston told reporters he thinks Atlanta has a crime problem that the city does not seem able to control. Democrats agree crime is on the rise in the city, but say Republicans are exploiting the problem to win back swing voters in the 2022 elections.

Television | Radio | Education | Digital Georgia Public Broadcasting (GPB) is a state network of PBS member television stations and NPR member radio stations serving the U.S. state of Georgia. It is operated by the Georgia Public Telecommunications Commission, which holds the licenses for most of the PBS and NPR member stations licensed in the state. The broadcast signals of the nine television stations and 19 radio stations cover almost all of the state, as well as parts of Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee. The network's headquarters and primary radio and television production facilities are located on 14th Street in Midtown Atlanta, just west of the Downtown Connector in the Home Park neighborhood.

Georgia StateUS News and World Report

Democrats Battle Republican-Led Voting Curbs in Georgia

MACON, Ga (Reuters) - Democrats and their allies are mounting a major effort to educate Georgia voters on sweeping new voting restrictions passed by the state’s Republican-led legislature ahead of next year’s crucial U.S. Senate and congressional races. Volunteers are alerting Georgians to stiffened rules for mail ballots, urging early...
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Political Rewind: Kemp Ends Most COVID Restrictions; Reactions To Pending Trial In Arbery Killing

Tuesday on Political Rewind: GPB's Donna Lowry guest hosts the discussion. Many COVID-19 restrictions governing Georgia's public spaces and businesses were lifted yesterday. An executive order from Gov. Brian Kemp relaxed public health guidance in restaurants, bars, child care facilities, music venues and convention centers. While the order discourages public...
Georgia StateKilleen Daily Herald

'Up in the air': In Georgia politics, the wait is on for top 2022 races

ATLANTA — In Georgia politics, it's all about hurry up and wait. After an election cycle that focused national attention on Georgia, the state's two premier contests in 2022 are off to a relatively sleepy start. And both parties are anxiously waiting as big-name potential candidates weigh their next moves.
Georgia Statesaportareport.com

Redistricting 101: Mapping Georgia’s political future

A nationally-renowned expert on redistricting gave a grim prognosis for the outcome of Georgia’s redistricting later this year. This year is the first time in more than half a century that Georgia and other southern states will be redrawing their political maps without federal oversight. Read the full story on...
Wisconsin Statewtaq.com

Wisconsin Judge Stops USDA’s Minority Farmer Debt Relief Plan

A Wisconsin judge ordered the USDA to at least temporarily stop $4 billion in loan debt relief payments for minority farmers. The move is in response to a lawsuit filed by white farmers who are not eligible for the same relief funds. That’s just one of five federal lawsuits filed against Ag Secretary Tom Vilsack to block USDA from paying off loans for minority farmers without doing the same for white farmers.
Congress & CourtsPeoria Journal Star

Joe Biden's COVID debt relief for farms doesn't apply to white farmers. That's wrong.

Our government this year took another step toward creating division in our country under the guise of trying to solve it. The American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 (ARPA), more commonly referred to as the COVID-19 relief bill, plans to forgive loans from the government that were made to “socially disadvantaged” farmers as one of its many provisions. This may initially sound like disadvantage caused by the pandemic. “Socially disadvantaged,” however, is based solely and explicitly on race.
WashingtonExaminer

After Biden, the flood

After being asked for what must have seemed like the bazillionth time, West Virginia’s beleaguered Democratic senator, Joe Manchin, once again explained that he opposed nuking the filibuster and blowing up the institution of which he is a part. If his party wants to pass its agenda, it’ll have to play by the rules, not change them. Manchin rejected the idea that he has made himself the story by simply refusing to destroy the Senate. “To think I’ve changed my voting pattern because I want to be in a position of being that one person in the middle, that never happened,” Manchin said, getting to the heart of the matter. “Everything changed, I didn’t change.”