Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Energy Industry

Viewsroom: Big Oil’s global blow

By Lauren Silva Laughlin
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31v491_0aDQ9ihO00

NEW YORK (Reuters Breakingviews) - A small activist fund upended Exxon Mobil’s board while Shell was dealt a setback in a Dutch courtroom. At the same time, Chevron shareholders backed a proposal to cut more emissions. The interests of both stakeholders and shareholders are rapidly aligning in fossil fuels.

Listen to the podcast bit.ly/3fpXscs

Follow @thereallsl twitter.com/thereallsl on Twitter

- For previous columns by the author, Reuters customers can click on [SILVA/]

Reuters

Reuters

130K+
Followers
153K+
Post
73M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shell#Global Emissions#Fossil Fuels#Big Oil#Reuters Breakingviews#Exxon Mobil#Dutch#Chevron Shareholders#Reuters Customers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Podcast
News Break
Energy Industry
Related
Energy IndustryHerald Tribune

RETIRE ON TRACK: Big Oil’s challenges aren’t limited to cars

Wednesday was a disastrous day for Big Oil. Exxon’s (NYSE: XOM) shareholders elected climate change-focused directors to the board and a Hague court ruled Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE: RDS.A) must reduce carbon emissions. Exxon’s current board lost one of the most expensive public relations battles in corporate history. The new...
Energy IndustryPosted by
Reuters

COLUMN-Oil output restraint draws hedge fund buying: Kemp

LONDON, June 7 (Reuters) - Portfolio managers increased their positions in petroleum last week, reversing roughly half the sales over the previous three weeks, as benchmark oil prices started to break up through the recent ceiling. Hedge funds and other money managers purchased the equivalent of 40 million barrels in...
Energy Industryrigzone.com

BP Chief Sees Lasting Strong Oil Demand Recovery

(Bloomberg) -- Energy giant BP Plc sees a strong recovery in global crude demand and expects it to last for some time, with U.S. shale production being kept in check, according to Chief Executive Officer Bernard Looney. “There is a lot of evidence that suggests that demand will be strong,...
Energy IndustryTree Hugger

Big Oil's Bad Week Was Good News for National Oil Companies

The International Energy Agency (IEA) recently issued a report, Net-Zero by 2050, that essentially says there should be no more approvals of oil, gas, or coal developments from this moment forward. Shortly after, Big Oil in the U.S. and Europe had a very bad week in the courtrooms and the boardrooms. The international response from government-owned oil companies to both events has been... illuminating.
Energy Industryinvesting.com

BP Expects Strength in Global Oil Demand to Last, CEO Says

(Bloomberg) -- Energy giant BP (NYSE:BP) Plc sees a strong recovery in global crude demand and expects it to last for some time, with U.S. shale production being kept in check, according to Chief Executive Officer Bernard Looney. “There is a lot of evidence that suggests that demand will be...
Energy Industryqatar-tribune.com

Oil majors vow energy transition, at own pace

Oil majors are under growing pressure to stop drilling for crude to help curb climate change, but companies say they will wean themselves off fossil fuels at their own pace. The demand for change is coming from many sides: lawsuits, shareholders and the International Energy Agency have all turned up the heat on firms recently.
Energy Industryrigzone.com

Rosneft Warns of Severe Oil Shortage

(Bloomberg) -- Russian oil giant Rosneft PJSC warned of an impending shortfall in supply as global producers increasingly channel funds into a “hasty” energy transition. “The world risks a severe deficit of oil and gas,” Rosneft Chief Executive Officer Igor Sechin said Saturday at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum. “The world consumes oil, but isn’t ready to invest in it.”
Energy IndustryPosted by
Axios

Putting Big Oil's green spending in context

An International Energy Agency report puts some context around how much the world's largest oil companies are investing in clean energy. The big picture: The chart above shows the combined investments of a collection of roughly 20 giants, including Shell, Exxon and BP, but also state-controlled companies like Saudi Aramco and China National Petroleum Corp.
Trafficdailyforex.com

Can Crude Oil Reach $200?

It would be very easy to assume that the global consumer ecosystem had taken a trip back to the 1970s when looking at the volatility of crude oil over the past few months. Between March last year and now, crude oil has been the subject of more market volatility than most other tradeable commodities at the highest level since the dark days of the fuel crises in the 1970s which brought us monstrosities such as the 55-mph speed limit, the AMC Pacer and the four-cylinder Ford Mustang.
Energy IndustryPress Democrat

Friedman: ‘Mean Greens’ take on Big Oil

The views and opinions expressed in this commentary are those of the author and don’t necessarily reflect The Press Democrat editorial board’s perspective. The opinion and news sections operate separately and independently of one another. Since the 1990s, the wisest oil-producing countries and companies have regularly reminded themselves of the...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Fossil fuels are definitively the new tobacco

Former hedge fund manager, host of CNBC’s "Mad Money" and investment guru Jim Cramer declared in January of last year he was “done with fossil fuels… we’re in the death knell phase. They’re tobacco.”. Not everyone was so sure about this at that time — but now there’s no disputing...
Energy IndustryWorld Economic Forum

What do the Dutch court ruling on Shell and shareholder moves at Chevron and Exxon mean for oil giants in the era of climate action?

On May 26, three of the largest oil companies in the world were given the same message on the same day – reduce carbon emissions much more, and much more quickly, to combat climate change, or prepare to be compelled to do so. The sequel to this blunt message will likely be intensifying pressures for significantly more ambitious climate actions by the fossil fuel industry in corporate board rooms and in legal court rooms worldwide.
Energy IndustryTelegraph

Energy agency report bolsters the real 'big oil'

State-owned national oil companies already produce nearly three-quarters of the world’s oil and control 90 percent of its proven reserves. The only thing keeping these true “Big Oil” giants from completely controlling the world’s hydrocarbon supply are the privately-owned, independent oil companies that dominate the Illinois Basin and the United States as a whole.
Energy IndustryGrist

Big Oil takes a hit in oil country

It’s Friday, June 4, and Big Oil just lost a big subsidy in Texas. Big Oil’s nightmare of a week was made worse by another huge blow in Texas. While Shell, Exxon, and Chevron faced blowback from shareholders and courts for failing to address the climate crisis last week, Texas’ state legislature quietly dropped a corporate subsidy that delivered hundreds of millions of dollars in tax breaks to oil and gas companies every year.