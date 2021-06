Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars and Anderson.Paak) currently only has one song, “Leave The Door Open.” (Or two, if you include the minute-long “Silk Sonic Intro.”) But so far, that’s all they’ve needed: The song has reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart twice, the most recent time being a few weeks ago. Silk Sonic is, for the time being, a one-trick pony, but what a trick it is. They sang it again last night at the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards, and the song hasn’t lost its power: Silk Sonic was still trending on Twitter the next morning after their performance.