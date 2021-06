CHAUVIN, La. — Authorities say a Chauvin man is in custody, accused of beating his daughter and choking her to near unconsciousness on Wednesday morning. Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet said deputies responded to a home in the 200 block of Sunny Acres Street for a minor child reportedly abused by her father. The child said she came from out of town to visit her father - 40-year-old Donnie Neil - who she had not seen in more than five years.