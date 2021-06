My brother Steve and his family live on Kissawaug Road in Middlebury, and as I pulled into their driveway last night, they were all standing around at the end of their driveway, motioning for me to come over and see what was causing a stir. A really big female Common Snapping Turtle had chosen a little hill at the end of my brother's driveway as her nest, and she was laying eggs into a hole that she had dug out with her hind legs.