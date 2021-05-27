Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Capital Calls: NetEase music spinoff hits right notes

By Reuters Staff
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 13 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2b0jI2_0aDQ9PsT00

(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are their own.)

HONG KONG (Reuters Breakingviews) - Concise insights on global finance.

-----------------------------------------------

RIGHT ON CUE. China’s NetEase is shoving its music-streaming business into the spotlight at a good time. The $78 billion video-games developer just unveiled here plans to list its 62%-owned Cloud Village in Hong Kong. Details are scarce, but the subsidiary, which raised money at a mooted $7 billion valuation in 2019, is looking to raise $1 billion, IFR reported, citing unnamed sources.

NetEase plays second fiddle to Tencent, its $760 billion rival. Tencent Music Entertainment, the titan’s slumping $26 billion answer to Spotify, reported here 615 mobile monthly active listeners in the three months to March, dwarfing NetEase’s 180 million.

Beijing’s newly aggressive trustbusters are looking into Tencent Music, however, and may force it to unwind past acquisitions and surrender exclusive licensing deals with major record labels. NetEase also recently struck a deal here with Sony Music Entertainment, suggesting the pressure is having an effect. These harmonising events should make the spinoff a hit. (By Robyn Mak)

Earlier in Capital Calls:

Uber union

Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk’s D.C. space battle

LSEG tightens its grip on Refinitiv

Balkan drop-off spices up Delivery Hero’s recipe

Cash printer gets surprise viral shot in arm

Reuters

Reuters

131K+
Followers
155K+
Post
74M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
Person
Jeff Bezos
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Netease Music#The Spinoff#Sony Music Entertainment#Hits#Global Finance#Hit Record#Ifr#Capital Calls#Lseg#Refinitiv Balkan#Cloud Village#Unnamed Sources#Hong Kong#Video#Major Record Labels#Beijing#Developer#Surprise Viral Shot#Hong Kong
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Spotify
Place
Beijing, CN
News Break
Economy
News Break
Uber
Country
China
Related
Businessbreakingviews.com

Capital Calls: Medline’s money machine

Concise insights on global finance. Value transplant. Private equity firms dangle big payouts to those who invest. Sometimes those who ride their coattails do even better. Take the Mills clan that founded Medline Industries. Blackstone, Carlyle and Hellman & Friedman agreed to buy a majority stake in the medical kit maker on Saturday. The $34 billion deal’s outline suggests the family could get a big windfall, without giving up their empire.
Entertainmentpingwest.com

NetEase Cloud Music IPO is at ease as its biggest rival becomes China's next antitrust crackdown target

After NetEase Cloud Music announced its IPO plan, the domestic online music sector is reported to be China's latest crackdown on monopoly practice. Chinese officials vowed to investigate Tencent Music Entertainment (TME) and its affiliated music streaming services on the exclusive licensing agreements with major music companies as well as improper disclosure of past acquisition and investment for antitrust review.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Capital Calls: German fashion IPO is surprisingly reasonable

Concise insights on global finance. ALL ABOUT THE MONEY. German online fashion group About You is serving up that rarest of things: a reasonably priced technology initial public offering. The company on Thursday said it was eyeing a Frankfurt listing. The float might value it at 3 billion euros, Reuters reported .
Entertainmentprotocol.com

Everything you need to know about the NetEase Cloud Music IPO

NetEase Cloud Music believes music isn't meant to be consumed alone. This relatively young challenger in China's music-streaming industry has become popular by building a social community around music. On Wednesday, NetEase, a heavyweight Chinese tech company, spun off its music arm, officially called Cloud Village, and filed a prospectus...
WorldRegister Citizen

China's NetEase to Spin Off Music Streaming Division

Chinese games and tech firm NetEase has unveiled plans to spin off its music streaming business NetEase Cloud Music into a company that would have its own listing on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. It had 180 million monthly users at the end of 2020, making it the number two online music player in China.
TechnologyPosted by
Reuters

Capital Calls: Lenovo’s battery is running low

Concise insights on global finance. POWER-SAVING MODE. The pandemic has revived once-sluggish demand for personal computers and tablets, but Lenovo (0992.HK) may struggle to fill it. Quarterly sales at the $15 billion PC maker surged 48% from a year earlier – the highest growth in almost a decade. That helped turbocharge a sixfold increase in net income to $260 million.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
Reuters

Capital Calls: Airbus opens the short-haul throttle

TAKING OFF. Airbus (AIR.PA) is back in the saddle. Shares in the European aviation giant rose 10% on Thursday after it told suppliers to brace for a production liftoff read more , particularly of its A320 short-haul workhorse. Significantly, Airbus said that in two years it wanted to be churning out 64 of those birds per month, from 40 currently, and might go as high as 75 by 2025. As a yardstick, the $103 billion firm’s pre-crisis monthly record was 60.
EconomyBillboard

NetEase's Cloud Music Streaming Service Files to Go Public in Hong Kong

Chinese media, gaming and technology conglomerate NetEase filed paperwork Wednesday (May 26) announcing its intention to spin off its Cloud Village wing -- which houses its music streaming service, NetEase Cloud Music -- in an initial public offering on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. If the proposal goes through, NetEase intends to maintain more than 50% of the voting rights in the resulting company, meaning that Cloud Village will remain a NetEase subsidiary moving forward.
Musiccompletemusicupdate.com

NetEase spinning off its music business for Hong Kong IPO

Chinese web giant NetEase is spinning off its music streaming business and will list it on the Hong Kong stock exchange. The firm formally submitted the paperwork for an IPO yesterday. NetEase Cloud Music is the main competitor in China to the various music services operated by Tencent Music Entertainment....
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Capital Calls: LSEG tightens its grip on Refinitiv

Concise insights on global finance. WALKING AWAY. Just four months after completing its $27 billion takeover of Refinitiv, the owner of the London Stock Exchange has tightened its grip on the financial information purveyor. Refinitiv Chief Executive David Craig announced on Wednesday he’ll leave the $60 billion company by the end of the year read more . His replacement is Andrea Remyn Stone, who joined from rival data group Dealogic last year.
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

Capital Calls: Uber union

WASHINGTON (Reuters Breakingviews) - Concise insights on global finance. WINDING ROAD. A British labor victory for drivers of Uber Technologies may not cruise into the ride-hailing firm’s home market. The $94 billion Uber reached an agreement here to allow the GMB union to represent drivers, the Financial Times reported. It’s a first for Dara Khosrowshahi’s outfit but may not translate in other parts of the world.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Capital Calls: LionTree on the prowl

Concise insights on global finance. LIONTREE KING. A noted media M&A adviser has traded places with his former employer. Aryeh Bourkoff’s boutique firm LionTree has zipped up the ranks of the merger league tables, appearing on $125 billion of deals so far this year, according to Refinitiv, including counseling AT&T (T.N) on its spin-off of WarnerMedia to Discovery (DISCA.O) read more . Bourkoff is also working with movie studio MGM Holdings on its talks with Amazon.com (AMZN.O), the Wall Street Journal has reported.
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

Capital Calls: Hindsight comes quickly to SPAC projections

Concise insights on global finance. 2020 HINDSIGHT. Flattering projections from special-purpose acquisition companies, or SPACs, need to be taken with a large grain of salt. Lordstown Motors (RIDE.O) is the latest example. The company said on Tuesday that it needs more cash to ramp up production of electric trucks. Lordstown...
Cell Phonesbreakingviews.com

Capital Calls: FBI’s phone-hack app

Concise insights on global finance. Semi-sparkling. Hong Kong-listed Chow Tai Fook Jewellery is regaining some sparkle. And it’s nothing to do with why the $19 billion jeweller’s profit jumped 108% for the year ended March: a one-off rent concession, unrealised gains on gold loans, and a helping hand from foreign-exchange rates.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

China shares end higher as factory-gate data signals recovery

* China May PPI +9% y/y, fastest pace in over 12 years. * State planner to step up monitoring of commodity prices. BEIJING, June 9 (Reuters) - China stocks ended higher on Wednesday, driven by coal and resource firms, as investors lapped up data that showed factory-gate prices in May saw their fastest annual pace in more than 12 years, implying signs of steady global economic recovery. ** At the close, the Shanghai Composite index was up 0.32% at 3,591.40, and the blue-chip CSI300 index was up 0.08%. ** Leading the gains, the sub-index tracking energy firms including coal miners rose 3.23% while the resource sector sub-index gained 1.3%.
Businessbreakingviews.com

Capital Calls: SoftBank’s Flipkart 2.0

Concise insights on global finance. Smoke signal. British American Tobacco’s higher revenue guidance is a sign its overhaul is working. The UK group reckons its 2021 revenue will grow more than 5% rather than between 3% and 5%, thanks in part to growth in products that carry less of a health risk.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
Reuters

Amazon founder goes into space

(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are their own.) NEW YORK (Reuters Breakingviews) - Prestigious as lunch with Warren Buffett may be, Jeff Bezos has it beat. The billionaire founder of Amazon.com and his brother will be on the first human flight here of Blue Origin’s spacecraft on July 20, according to the company, also founded by Bezos. There’s another seat up for auction https://www.blueorigin.com for another few days, too, currently going for $2.8 million. The money will go to Blue Origin’s charity, rivaling Buffett’s steak lunches in dollar value – the record there is $4.6 million. But Bezos is putting more on the line.
EconomyTechCrunch

China’s drive to compete against Starlink for the future of orbital internet

This isn’t the first time we’ve seen excitement in the category. Companies and people that you have heard of — Bill Gates and Motorola, to name a few — invested billions of dollars into this business model two decades ago in an adventure that ended in many bankruptcies and very few people connected to the internet from low-earth orbit. Yet, here we are 20 years later, witnessing billionaires from Elon Musk to Jeff Bezos and entities from SoftBank to the United Kingdom investing billions into broadband from space in a gold rush that began around 2015, and has only accelerated since the beginning of 2020.