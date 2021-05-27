Cancel
FEATURE: Bunker industry says unpredictable compliant fuel hampering hedging

By Tom Washington
spglobal.com
 11 days ago

Liquidity in 0.5%S fuel oil paper market slowly gaining traction. Variability in 0.5%S fuel oil blendstock makes hedging difficult. The range of possible blending components for 0.5% sulfur fuel oil and the impact this has on the fuel parameters is undermining the market's appetite to hedge against VLSFO price volatility some 18 months after the IMO rules came into place to ensure ships used compliant marine fuel.

www.spglobal.com
Energy Industry
Reuters

Asia Distillates-Gasoil cracks drop despite weaker crude

SINGAPORE, June 7 (Reuters) - Asian refining margins for 10 ppm gasoil slipped on Monday despite weaker raw material crude prices, as ongoing mobility restrictions in several markets continued to weigh on sentiment. Refining margins, also known as cracks, for 10 ppm gasoil were at $8.53 per barrel over Dubai crude during Asian trading hours, 21 cents lower from Friday. The regional gasoil market is expected to grapple with strong supplies in the near term as the overall pace of demand recovery remains sluggish, and the monsoon season typically hurts consumption in key markets such as India and Vietnam, trade sources said. India's gasoil exports rebounded to 2.58 million tonnes in May, about 39% higher compared with April volumes, Refinitiv Oil Research assessments showed. The monsoon season in India typically runs from June to September, when heavy rainfall and floods in different parts of the country tend to dent demand for the transportation fuel. Cash discounts for gasoil with 10 ppm sulphur content GO10-SIN-DIF remained unchanged at 7 cents per barrel to Singapore quotes on Monday. The June/July time spread for the benchmark gasoil grade in Singapore narrowed its backwardation to trade at 5 cents per barrel. CHINA'S CRUDE IMPORTS DROP - China's crude oil imports fell 14.6% in May from a high base a year earlier, with daily arrivals hitting the lowest level this year, as maintenance at refineries limited consumption of the resource. - But refinery utilisation rates are expected to rebound in coming months as refineries resume operations, analysts said. - May arrivals were 40.97 million tonnes, data released by the General Administration of Customs showed, equivalent to 9.65 million barrels per day (bpd). That compares to 9.82 million bpd in April and 11.3 million bpd in May last year when Chinese buyers snapped up cheap oil amid the spread of the coronavirus. SINGAPORE CASH DEALS - Two gasoil trades, no jet fuel deals OTHER NEWS - Oil eased after hitting a two-year high above $72 a barrel on Monday, pressured by the prospect of higher Iranian exports though recovering demand and OPEC+ supply curbs provided underlying support. - Global commodities trader Trafigura and Norway's Yara said they had signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) aiming to supply the marine industry with carbon emissions-free ammonia for fuel. ASSESSMENTS MID-DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC Spot Gas Oil 0.5% 74.9 -0.32 -0.43 75.22 GO-SIN GO 0.5 Diff -2.59 0.02 -0.77 -2.61 GO-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.25% 75.11 -0.32 -0.42 75.43 GO25-SIN GO 0.25 Diff -2.38 0.02 -0.83 -2.4 GO25-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.05% 75.22 -0.32 -0.42 75.54 GO005-SIN GO 0.05 Diff -2.27 0.02 -0.87 -2.29 GO005-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.001% 77.42 -0.34 -0.44 77.76 GO10-SIN GO 0.001 Diff -0.07 0 0.00 -0.07 GO10-SIN-DIF Spot Jet/Kero 74.06 -0.33 -0.44 74.39 JET-SIN Jet/Kero Diff -0.45 0.05 -10.00 -0.5 JET-SIN-DIF For a list of derivatives prices, including margins, please double click the RICs below. Brent M1 Gasoil M1 Gasoil M1/M2 Gasoil M2 Regrade M1 Regrade M2 Jet M1 Jet M1/M2 Jet M2 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M1 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M2 Jet Cracks M1 Jet Cracks M2 East-West M1 East-West M2 LGO M1 LGO M1/M2 LGO M2 Crack LGO-Brent M1 Crack LGO-Brent M2 (Reporting by Koustav Samanta; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
Energy Industry94.1 Duke FM

Trafigura, Yara sign MoU on clean ammonia for shipping fuel

OSLO (Reuters) – Global commodities trader Trafigura and Norway’s Yara said on Monday they had signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) aiming to supply the marine industry with carbon emissions-free ammonia for fuel. Under the plan, Yara is to supply Trafigura with clean ammonia, and the firms are to jointly...
Industrymaritime-executive.com

Trafigura and Yara Join Forces to Market Ammonia as a Bunker Fuel

Fuel trader Trafigura and ammonia fertilizer manufacturer Yara International have joined forces to collaborate on the development of the use of ammonia as a marine fuel and to explore ways to partner on green and blue ammonia fueling infrastructure. Ammonia is seen by many industry players as the likeliest (or one of the likeliest) components of the industry's move away from fossil-fuel bunkers.
Energy IndustryAgriculture Online

UPDATE 1-Soyoil futures surge to record on growing biofuel demand

CHICAGO, June 7 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean oil futures rallied to a record high on Monday, with tight supplies in focus due to strong demand from the biofuel sector as drivers return to roads following COVID-19 related shutdowns. Chicago Board of Trade soybean oil for July delivery was up 0.24...
Boats & Watercraftsmaritime-executive.com

First Large Containership Converted to LNG Returns to Service

The first large containership to be retrofitted to operate on LNG as its fuel arrived in Germany on June 5 at the completion of its first voyage after the conversion to gas propulsion. The vessel, which will begin full-time LNG operations after the completion of final guaranty work at the end of its next voyage, is viewed as an experiment in the conversion.
Energy Industryjwnenergy.com

BP expects strength in global oil demand to last, CEO says

Energy giant BP plc sees a strong recovery in global crude demand and expects it to last for some time, with U.S. shale production being kept in check, according to chief executive officer Bernard Looney. “There is a lot of evidence that suggests that demand will be strong, and the...
Energy IndustryStreet.Com

The Biofuels Market Is Fueling Demand for Soy and Waste Oil

The growth of the biofuels market is having a significant impact on the demand for key feedstocks with producers chasing the same supply. The International Energy Agency (IEA) predicts that the biofuels market will grow by nearly 20% between 2019 and 2026. These changes are one part of the overall drive to achieve net-zero carbon emissions in the EU by 2050.
Energy Industrynaturalgasworld.com

Turkey sees long-term supplies from recent gas finds

Turkey envisions a production lifespan from the Black Sea of around 25 years. Recent natural gas discoveries in the Black Sea are expected to have a production lifespan of some 25 years and boost Turkey's energy independence, the country's energy minister said June 7. Turkish state-run media reported June 4...
Trafficdailyforex.com

Can Crude Oil Reach $200?

It would be very easy to assume that the global consumer ecosystem had taken a trip back to the 1970s when looking at the volatility of crude oil over the past few months. Between March last year and now, crude oil has been the subject of more market volatility than most other tradeable commodities at the highest level since the dark days of the fuel crises in the 1970s which brought us monstrosities such as the 55-mph speed limit, the AMC Pacer and the four-cylinder Ford Mustang.
Energy Industryrigzone.com

Rosneft Warns of Severe Oil Shortage

(Bloomberg) -- Russian oil giant Rosneft PJSC warned of an impending shortfall in supply as global producers increasingly channel funds into a “hasty” energy transition. “The world risks a severe deficit of oil and gas,” Rosneft Chief Executive Officer Igor Sechin said Saturday at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum. “The world consumes oil, but isn’t ready to invest in it.”
Industryspglobal.com

Asia residual fuel: Key market indicators June 7-11

Bunker suppliers in Singapore were optimistic that China's recently announced COVID-19 regulations on ships could see more calls at the city state in the week started June 6, even as the spread between Singapore and Zhoushan delivered 0.5%S marine fuel prices stayed volatile. Not registered?. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber...
Energy Industryspglobal.com

Crude oil futures tick lower as market awaits fresh cues

0308 GMT: Crude oil futures slipped during mid-morning trade in Asia June 7 as the market was waiting for pricing cues, although sentiment remained broadly supported by a rosy demand outlook from the west. Not registered?. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes & personalize your experience. At 11:08 am Singapore...
Energy IndustryArkansas Online

Coal prices surge with demand

Coal is seeing a dramatic spike in demand just as several major miners are hit with production problems, sparking a surge in prices from China to Europe and the U.S. Prices for the dirtiest fossil fuel are soaring as sweltering temperatures in North Asia increase air-conditioning needs, adding to already strong demand due to the industrial recovery from the pandemic. Mine safety issues in China and heavy rainfall in Indonesia, meanwhile, are constraining output.
Worldnaturalgasworld.com

Aussie east coast LNG exports up 9% in May

Exports to China were up 12% year/year. LNG exports from the three projects on the Australian east coast came to 1.87mn metric tons in May, up 9.35% year/year, according to the latest data published by Gladstone Ports Corporation. The exports were down 6% month/month, however. China imported 1.31mn mt of...
Energy Industrynaturalgasworld.com

China's gas imports up 25% in Jan-May

Imports in May were sharply higher as well. China’s natural gas imports via pipeline and in the form of LNG in January-May were up 24.5% year/year to 49.78mn metric tons (mt), according to customs department data published on June 7. Imports in May came in at 10.32mn mt as against...