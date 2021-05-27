Cancel
Scientific image sleuth faces legal action for criticizing research papers

By Holly Else, View author publications, Google Scholar
Nature.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleResearchers say the complaint filed against Elisabeth Bik could have a ‘chilling effect’ on scholarly criticism. You have full access to this article via your institution. A prominent French microbiologist has filed a criminal complaint against a world-renowned research-integrity specialist after she publicly flagged concerns about his published work, including papers suggesting that the drug hydroxychloroquine was effective at treating COVID-19, a claim that has now been refuted.

LawScientist

Elisabeth Bik Faces Legal Action After Criticizing Studies

An independent researcher who pointed out possible issues in more than 60 studies by microbiologist Didier Raoult of Aix-Marseille Université faces a legal complaint alleging harassment and blackmail, The Guardian reported May 22. An open letter by academics supporting Bik, who has also been the subject of insults and Twitter harassment over her criticism of the studies, has more than 1,000 signatures so far. Bik is also mentioned in a separate petition supporting “defenders of scientific integrity.”
ScienceScience Now

Scientists rally around misconduct consultant facing legal threat after challenging COVID-19 drug researcher

More than 1000 researchers have signed an open letter in support of Elisabeth Bik, a scientific integrity consultant who is being accused of harassment and blackmail by a lawyer representing Didier Raoult, a controversial microbiologist at the Hospital Institute of Marseille (IHU) Mediterranean Infection in France. Last year, Raoult popularized the antimalarial drug hydroxychloroquine as a COVID-19 treatment. Bik, who specializes in identifying manipulated images in scientific papers, has raised concerns about dozens of Raoult’s papers—including ethical, procedural, and methodological problems in a March 2020 paper reporting success in a small hydroxychloroquine trial.
