Scientific image sleuth faces legal action for criticizing research papers
Researchers say the complaint filed against Elisabeth Bik could have a ‘chilling effect’ on scholarly criticism. You have full access to this article via your institution. A prominent French microbiologist has filed a criminal complaint against a world-renowned research-integrity specialist after she publicly flagged concerns about his published work, including papers suggesting that the drug hydroxychloroquine was effective at treating COVID-19, a claim that has now been refuted.www.nature.com